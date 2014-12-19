Antares releases Auto-Tune 8 plugin

Antares claims that Auto-Tune is the best-selling plugin of all time, and it's doubtless hoping to shift a few more units now that it's released version 8.

The update adds several new features to the software's Automatic and Graphical modes, which are as follows:

Flex-Tune: The next revolution in natural pitch correction. (Automatic)

Ultra low-latency mode for virtually instant response in live performance orwhen tracking in the studio. (Automatic)

Editing tools that are now active during playback for the most immediate editing experience (Graphical)

Audio feedback of selected target pitches when using Note Objects (Graphical)

New interface customization options (Graphical)

"We are extremely excited about the release of Auto-Tune 8," said Dr. Andy Hildebrand, Antares CEO and Chief Scientist. "While Auto-Tune has always provided the most natural-sounding and pristine correction available, the introduction of Flex-Tune establishes an entirely new benchmark for natural real-time pitch correction. With Flex-Tune, singers can count on seamless Auto-Tune correction where needed, but know that their unique vocal expressivity will remain intact."

Auto-Tune 8 is available now for PC and Mac as a 32/64-bit VST/AU/AAX plugin. You can find out more on the Antares website (include upgrade details) where it's available to buy for $399.