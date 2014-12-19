Antares releases Auto-Tune 8 plugin

Antares claims that Auto-Tune is the best-selling plugin of all time, and it's doubtless hoping to shift a few more units now that it's released version 8.
The update adds several new features to the software's Automatic and Graphical modes, which are as follows:
- Flex-Tune: The next revolution in natural pitch correction. (Automatic)
- Ultra low-latency mode for virtually instant response in live performance orwhen tracking in the studio. (Automatic)
- Editing tools that are now active during playback for the most immediate editing experience (Graphical)
- Audio feedback of selected target pitches when using Note Objects (Graphical)
- New interface customization options (Graphical)
"We are extremely excited about the release of Auto-Tune 8," said Dr. Andy Hildebrand, Antares CEO and Chief Scientist. "While Auto-Tune has always provided the most natural-sounding and pristine correction available, the introduction of Flex-Tune establishes an entirely new benchmark for natural real-time pitch correction. With Flex-Tune, singers can count on seamless Auto-Tune correction where needed, but know that their unique vocal expressivity will remain intact."
Auto-Tune 8 is available now for PC and Mac as a 32/64-bit VST/AU/AAX plugin. You can find out more on the Antares website (include upgrade details) where it's available to buy for $399.