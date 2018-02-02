The best new DJ gear of NAMM 2018

Though there didn’t seem to be as much new DJ gear at this year’s show as before, we were still treated to some fine new produce from some of the biggest names in DJ gear manufacture today.

Pioneer DJ’s booth was as busy as ever; teaming with punters all trying to get their hands on the latest mixers, players and controllers. One thing missing though, was the really cool CDJ sculptures of old , c’mon guys bring them back - please.

One thing that all the DJ-centric booths all had in common was a relentless schedule of DJs solidly banging out the beats from 10am to 6pm daily. We somehow forget the unrelenting assault to the auditory system that the NAMM show provides, then perhaps that’s just us showing our age?

Anyway, we picked out the best new controllers, innovations, decks and mixers from this year’s show, so sit back, relax and get clicking through this gallery of gear.

