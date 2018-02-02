The best new Eurorack modular gear of NAMM 2018

Did someone say the world of Eurorack modular is slowing down? Really?! Well, if anyone happened to be at this year’s NAMM show then it looks like the Eurorack industry didn’t get the memo.

Back once again with a mini, statside version of the superbooth of old, Alex4 distribution and W.M.D. were pretty much the epicentre of all things modular in Hall A. Brands such as Doepfer, Vermona, Eowave, Frap Tools and Endorphin, were flanked by the likes of Pittsburgh Modular, Intellijel, Erica Synths and Malekko Heavy Industry, to name but a few.

The only thing missing from this year’s lineup seemed to be Make Noise, who were dearly missed. While the likes of Strymon were once again holed up in the once-legendary Hall E, which is now mostly the home of Ukuleles and Chinese motorized fader manufacturers.

We’ve homed in on our favourite modular offerings from the show, so get clicking through the gallery to find out our top picks.

Read more: Waldorf Quantum