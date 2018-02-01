The best new synths, samplers and drum machines of NAMM 2018

NAMM 2018 : It was a bit of an odd show for synth-lovers this year. A new hall layout saw the hi-tech music offerings split between a new building and the more recognisable Hall A, and Moog and Dave Smith Instruments were notable absentees.

All was not lost, though; Moog set up shop (or house, to be more precise) in another part of town and we still had the likes of Korg, Waldorf and Elektron to wow us with their wares... and wow us they did.

It wasn’t all about the more established names though, as we were still met with a few undiscovered gems and startups that got us all excited.

Take a trip through our gallery of our favourite synthesizers, drum machines and samplers from in and around the show - even the oddball ones.