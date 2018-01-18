NAMM 2018: Sonicware’s ELZ_1 is a compact synth with multiple engines

NAMM 2018: You can usually rely on the NAMM Show to throw up a couple of eye-catching new products that feel like they’re come from nowhere, and Sonicware’s Gadget Synth ELZ_1 could be a case in point.

Looking like a cross between a slimline MIDI keyboard controller and Teenage Engineering’s OP-1, this compact synth contains FM, 8-bit, DNA Explorer, SiGrinder, Standard Osc and Low-Bit Osc synth engines, so its sound palette should be substantial. There are also filters, EQs, effects and an arpeggiator.

Our plan is to check out the ELZ_1 at the show and find out more. In the meantime, you can have a poke around the synth’s features on the Sonicware website