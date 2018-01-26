NAMM 2018: Behringer announces the Neutron analogue synth

NAMM 2018: It’s hard to know what to make of a Behringer synth announcement these days - the company is very good at talking about potential new products, but not so great at actually releasing them - but the Neutron does at least appear to exist.

There are no confirmed specs at this stage and the synth doesn’t appear on the Behringer website, but there is a teaser video that you can watch above. It appears to be a wholly new instrument rather than a recreation of an existing one.

More news as we get it...