The best Cyber Monday guitar accessory deals: guitar tuners, straps, cables, strings and much more

While big game hunters can pick up massive savings on high ticket items on Cyber Monday, there are plenty of less glamorous savings to be had in the Cyber Weekend undergrowth.

Here, we've rounded up the pick of the deals in guitar straps, guitar strings, guitar cases and more...

Wireless systems and cables

Fender Accessories Tin and Cable Starter Pack: only $13.99

This could be the perfect gift (for yourself). Guitar polish, polishing cloth, guitar picks, guitar tuner tool and a 12ft instrument cable, in a nicely branded tin, complete with handle.View Deal

Guitar strings

Capos

Guitar straps

Perri’s guitar straps: starting at $2.39!

That 40% off the Perri's range at Guitar Center, taking in everything from plain black seatbelt style offerings, through Pink Floyd-inspired affairs to straight-up luxury leather.View Deal

Guitar tuners

D'Addario Equinox Headstock Tuner: now only $14.99!

Featuring a highly sensitive piezo sensor and large multi-color display, the Equinox allows you to accurately tune in both dimly lit and noisy environments by using your instrument's vibrations.View Deal

Pedalboard power supplies

Walrus Audio Aetos 120V Clean Power Supply: $135.20

Witn an internal custom wound toroidal noise filtering transformer, this 120v unit will deliver an unparalleled clean quality to its eight power outputs.View Deal

Guitar picks

Pickups

Plugins

Bags and cases

