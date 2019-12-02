More

The best Cyber Monday guitar accessory deals: guitar tuners, straps, cables, strings and much more

From pedalboard power supplies to guitar picks, grab a bargain today

While big game hunters can pick up massive savings on high ticket items on Cyber Monday, there are plenty of less glamorous savings to be had in the Cyber Weekend undergrowth.

Here, we've rounded up the pick of the deals in guitar straps, guitar strings, guitar cases and more...

Wireless systems and cables

Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system: $199 at Sweetwater
Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio, all for a nicely reduced price at Sweetwater today,View Deal

Pro Co Evolution Studio/Stage Cable: was $51.99, now $22.99
10 ft of cable at less than half price at Guitar Center.View Deal

D'Addario Classic Pro Series Instrument Cable 10ft: $12.99
More guitar cable, this time from D'Addario's Classic Pro Series, with a right-angled plug.View Deal

Fender Vintage Voltage 20 ft. Coil | 2-pack: only $19.99
A sturdy coil cable from the Big F, which will stretch up to 20ft.View Deal

Fender Accessories Tin and Cable Starter Pack: only $13.99
This could be the perfect gift (for yourself). Guitar polish, polishing cloth, guitar picks, guitar tuner tool and a 12ft instrument cable, in a nicely branded tin, complete with handle.View Deal

Guitar strings

Ernie Ball Earthwood 80/20 Medium Light strings: only $10
When you buy Ernie Ball strings, you know you're buying quality, and you can't argue with this price.View Deal

Elixir Light Nanoweb Acoustic Guitar Strings 3-pack: $29.99
Stock up for the long haul with this bargainous 3-pack.View Deal

Ernie Ball Super Slinky strings three-pack: now $10
At a 3rd of the price of the Elixirs, this 3-pack at Guitar Center is tempting in the extremeView Deal

D’Addario XL strings three-pack: was $13.99, now $9.99
Another 3-pack, also at $10. XL electric guitar strings are touted as ‘The Player’s Choice’, with nickel-plated steel outputs for a bright tone and minimal fret wear.View Deal

Capos

Dunlop Trigger Curved Guitar Capo: was $20.99, now $13.99
Dunlop is one of the biggest names in guitar capos, and its industry-standard trigger design is now available with a $7 discount.View Deal

Guitar straps

Perri’s guitar straps: starting at $2.39!
That 40% off the Perri's range at Guitar Center, taking in everything from plain black seatbelt style offerings, through Pink Floyd-inspired affairs to straight-up luxury leather.View Deal

Guitar tuners

Peterson StroboStomp HD Pedal Tuner: now only $99!
Featuring multi-modal functionality, the StroboStomp is an impressively accurate stompbox tuner, with a bright display - perfect for live use View Deal

D'Addario Equinox Headstock Tuner: now only $14.99!
Featuring a highly sensitive piezo sensor and large multi-color display, the Equinox allows you to accurately tune in both dimly lit and noisy environments by using your instrument's vibrations.View Deal

Boss BP-PS Pedal Power Solution: was $149, now $99
Here's a nice little bundle including the TU-3 Chromatic Tuner, the PSB-120 power unit, a seven-way daisy chain and 12 picks, all at a third off at Guitar Center.View Deal

Snark Super Snark HZ: was $39.99, now $19.99
Now available at half-price, this tuner from Snark has ridiculously precise 1Hz tuning accuracy. View Deal

Pedalboard power supplies

Snark 9v Power Supply and Daisy Chain: now only $15!
5 pedals from one supply, to simplify the cable management of your pedalboard.View Deal

Walrus Audio Aetos 120V Clean Power Supply: $135.20
Witn an internal custom wound toroidal noise filtering transformer, this 120v unit will deliver an unparalleled clean quality to its eight power outputs.View Deal

Friedman Power Grid 10 Pedal Power Supply: save $33
One box, 10 power outputs. Simple.View Deal

Guitar picks

Dunlop Tortex Standard Guitar Picks 1.14 mm 6 Dozen
72 picks! View Deal

Pickups

Dean Markley ProMag Plus XM Acoustic Guitar Pickup: $14.99
Dean Markley's ProMag Plus acoustical pickup is now an industry standard, and at only $14.99, this pickup is a bargain today. View Deal

15% off Seymour Duncan pedals and pickups @ Guitar Center
15% of Seymour Duncan's active Blackout pickups, as well as the rest of its range, including pedals.View Deal

Plugins

IK Multimedia AmpliTube MAX: $499 $249 at Sweetwater
This comprehensive suite of guitar amps and effects is half-price at Sweetwater.View Deal

Positive Grid Bias Elite plugin bundle: now only $159
An all-in-one amp modeling software solution. With 100 amps, 100 effects, 18 rack processors, 18 guitars and tons more.View Deal

Bags and cases

Fender FA610 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Gig Bag: $24.99
The FA610 has a tough 600 denier polyester exterior to protect against impacts while avoiding ripping and tearing.View Deal

Fender FE620 Electric Guitar Gig Bag: now only $39.99
A step up from the FA610, the FE620 pairs a durable outer layer with a 20mm soft touch microfiber padded interior.View Deal

