The best Cyber Monday electronic drum set deals

The Cyber Monday music deals are flying in, and we're here to pick out the best of the many, many bargains on offer.

Here, we've rounded up what we think are the pick of the deals so far. Many of the deals we're posting are selling out fast, however, so if you see a deal you like, it may not last long – get involved!

Black Friday drum deals: Electronic drum sets

FRESH FROM ROLAND Roland TD-07KV e-drum kit: Was $1299.99, now $999.99

Roland's newest edrum kit is currently reduced by $300 at Sweetwater. It's a high-quality all-mesh affair, sporting the all-new TD-07 module, which hosts 25 fantastic factory kits comprising over 140 individual sounds.View Deal

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: $379.99 , now $319.99

The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Guitar Center today.View Deal

Roland TD-17KV e-kit: Was $1,599, now $1,299, save $300

This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth. Grab a bargain today at Sweetwater.View Deal

Roland TD-17KL: was $1,299, now $999.99, save $300

Get all the benefits of the TD-17 module, but in a more affordable package at Adorama right now. This kit is cheaper due to the rubber tom pads, but you still get a great feeling mesh snare as part of the package.View Deal

Roland TD-1K: Was $599, now $499, save $100 at Sweetwater

If you're just starting out with the drums, this kit comes highly recommended. It comes with the Roland seal of quality, great pads and hardware, plus a module loaded with learning tools.View Deal

Simmons SD200 e-kit: Was $279.99, now $199.99

E-kits are still a great option for entry-level or practice kits, and this Simmons is a no-nonsense affair that could fit the bill for those taking their first steps. At this price, it's definitely worth a look.View Deal

The best Black Friday deals

5 reasons to buy an e-kit on Black Friday/Cyber Monday