The biggest Black Friday electronic drum set deals

The Black Friday music deals are flying in, and we're here to pick out the best of the many, many deals on offer.

Electronic drum sets have come of age in the last few years. Build quality, playability and sound have all gone through the roof - along with the sales figures. So it's no surprise that Black friday 2020 will see 1000's more of the best electronic drum sets from the likes of Roland, Yamaha and Alesis flying from the shelves.

Here, we've rounded up what we think are the pick of the deals so far. Many of the deals we're posting are selling out fast, however, so if you see a deal you like, it may not last long – get involved!

Black Friday drum deals: Electronic drum sets

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: $379.99 , now $319.99

The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Guitar Center today.View Deal

Roland TD-17KV e-kit: Was $1,599, now $1,299, save $300

This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth. Grab a bargain today at Sweetwater.View Deal

Roland TD-17KL: was $1,299, now $999.99, save $300

Get all the benefits of the TD-17 module, but in a more affordable package at Adorama right now. This kit is cheaper due to the rubber tom pads, but you still get a great feeling mesh snare as part of the package.View Deal

Roland TD-1K: Was $599, now $499, save $100 at Sweetwater

If you're just starting out with the drums, this kit comes highly recommended. It comes with the Roland seal of quality, great pads and hardware, plus a module loaded with learning tools.View Deal

5 reasons to buy an e-kit on Black Friday