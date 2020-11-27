The biggest Black Friday electronic drum set deals

The Black Friday music deals are flying in, and we're here to pick out the best of the many, many deals on offer.
Electronic drum sets have come of age in the last few years. Build quality, playability and sound have all gone through the roof - along with the sales figures. So it's no surprise that Black friday 2020 will see 1000's more of the best electronic drum sets from the likes of Roland, Yamaha and Alesis flying from the shelves.
Here, we've rounded up what we think are the pick of the deals so far. Many of the deals we're posting are selling out fast, however, so if you see a deal you like, it may not last long – get involved!
Black Friday drum deals: Electronic drum sets
Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition:
$379.99, now $319.99
The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Guitar Center today.View Deal
Roland TD-17KV e-kit: Was $1,599, now $1,299, save $300
This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth. Grab a bargain today at Sweetwater.View Deal
Roland TD-17KL: was $1,299, now $999.99, save $300
Get all the benefits of the TD-17 module, but in a more affordable package at Adorama right now. This kit is cheaper due to the rubber tom pads, but you still get a great feeling mesh snare as part of the package.View Deal
Roland TD-1K: Was $599, now $499, save $100 at Sweetwater
If you're just starting out with the drums, this kit comes highly recommended. It comes with the Roland seal of quality, great pads and hardware, plus a module loaded with learning tools.View Deal
5 reasons to buy an e-kit on Black Friday
- Price 2020 has been pretty bleak, on that we can all agree. Retailers have faced an impossible year, with lockdowns and people’s changing finances creating a huge gap in their incomes. A strong Black Friday is essential to getting people through the door – virtually or otherwise – so expect to see some truly amazing deals on offer this year.
- Timing Experience tells us we will begin to see stores announcing Black Friday deals well in advance of the day itself, so expect to see a steady stream of discounts hitting your devices from now. Keep an eye out for the right deal and you could be opening a freshly delivered e-kit much sooner than anticipated.
- Shopping with confidence Black Friday fire-sale or not, your consumer rights are still rock solid. So, if you buy something, and have instant buyer’s remorse rest assured you can return the item back from whence it came. Best to check the retailer's individual return policy before you start unpacking it all though.
- Look for ‘halo deals’ If you have the electronic drum set of your dreams in mind, but are finding it isn’t part of any headline offers, check out online discount codes for the major retailers. Some were offering up to 15% - sitewide – so there’s a good chance you can benefit that way.
- The thrill of the chase An electronic drum kit, particularly at the top tier, is never likely to be an impulse purchase as such. That said, if you’re in the market for a second kit, or one to encourage the kids onto, then you’ll likely find something that will tempt you into that off-the-cuff expenditure. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!