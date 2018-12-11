The 14 best new virtual instrument plugins of 2018

The Future Music/Computer Music/MusicRadar Best in music tech 2018 polls received thousands of votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the personalities and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new virtual instrument plugins of 2018.

Taking up positions 14 to 11 are:

14. Waves Bass Slapper

13. Audio Damage Quanta

12. EastWest Hollywood Choirs Diamond Edition

11. Wolfgang Palm PPG Infinite Pro

Kicking off the top 10 we have Sugar Bytes Aparillo...

We say: A sound designer’s dream synth, Aparillo presents a unique technical proposition and sounds absolutely incredible.

Read the review: Sugar Bytes Aparillo review