The 14 best new virtual instrument plugins of 2018
10. Sugar Bytes Aparillo
The Future Music/Computer Music/MusicRadar Best in music tech 2018 polls received thousands of votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the personalities and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new virtual instrument plugins of 2018.
Taking up positions 14 to 11 are:
14. Waves Bass Slapper
13. Audio Damage Quanta
12. EastWest Hollywood Choirs Diamond Edition
11. Wolfgang Palm PPG Infinite Pro
Kicking off the top 10 we have Sugar Bytes Aparillo...
We say: A sound designer’s dream synth, Aparillo presents a unique technical proposition and sounds absolutely incredible.
Read the review: Sugar Bytes Aparillo review
9. Plugin Boutique Scaler
We say: It falls flat at the offline export stage, but in every other regard, Scaler is a powerful aid for musicians of all ability levels.
Read the review: Plugin Boutique Scaler review
8. FXpansion Cypher 2
We say: Despite a slightly dense UI this is an excellent, forward-thinking synth - and possibly the best use of MPE technology we’ve tried.
Read the review: FXpansion Cypher 2 review
7. Rob Papen SubBoomBass2
We say: An affordable low-frequency workhorse, SubBoomBass 2 will rock your world.
Read the review: Rob Papen SubBoomBass2 review
6. Dmitry Sches Thorn
We say: Thorn is a world-class soft synth that we confidently predict will become a dance music production staple.
Read the review: Dmitry Sches Thorn review
5. Rob Papen Go2
We say: A slick, powerful, versatile synth with a feature set and sound that belie the price.
Read the review: Rob Papen Go2 review
4. iZotope VocalSynth 2
We say: A versatile and highly adaptable voice processing system, VocalSynth 2 sounds and operates better than ever.
Read the review: iZotope VocalSynth 2 review
3. Korg Odyssey ARP
We say: The most authentic software ARP Odyssey money can buy, Korg’s excellent synth is the new flagship of their collection.
Read the review: Korg Odyssey ARP review
2. Propellerhead Europa
We say: A triumphant new entrant into the ‘super synth’ category, Europa is exemplary in terms of both design and sound.
Read the review: Propellerhead Europa review
Winner: Arturia V Collection 6
We say: Even before the addition of four new units, this was a fantastic collection of classic keyboards and plentiful presets. At £16 per instrument, it also represents excellent value for money.
Read the review: Arturia V Collection 6 review