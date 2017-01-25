The best new synths, drum machines and samplers of NAMM 2017

NAMM 2017: While this year may not go down as a vintage one for hardware synths at the NAMM Show, as ever, there were some safe, middle-of-the-road instruments coupled with a selection of more ‘out there’ efforts.

We might have been missing the likes of Arturia’s MatrixBrute, or a brand new Moog monster, there were still a fair few new instruments that show plenty of promise.

We spent the whole show scouring the halls to find those hidden gems and getting our sticky mitts on demo models available, so sit back, relax and click through our gallery of synth, drum machine and sampler highlights from this year’s show. Let’s start with the latest collab between Dave Smith and Pioneer DJ…

Best in show - hardware synths: Pioneer DJ Toraiz AS-1

The latest in what could well be a long line of collaborations between the West Coast synth maker and one of the world’s most popular DJ brands is the Toraiz AS-1 monosynth.

OK, so it’s not entirely brand new tech under the bonnet, with a single voice from Dave Smith Instruments' Prophet 06 providing the engine, but the rich palette of sounds on offer dispels any previous thoughts that this was going to be just some sort of ‘303-like’ bass synth.

The interface is unhurried and ideal for users who are not all that au fait with the nitty gritty of sound design, and that’s where this box really works. Yes, Pioneer DJ looks like it’s gunning for the pro producer market with its new Toraiz range (especially with the SP-16), but we believe they it’s playing quite safe with this one. It bridges the producer/DJ gap rather well.

The more discerning synth-head might get a little frustrated at first, as, at first glance, this instrument is geared more towards preset surfing and tweaking than solid patch building. However, spend a little time with the menu system and you’ll be building sounds from scratch in no time. To further ease any editing pain, you could probably see a software editor being released at some point.

One area where it does slightly fall down is with the keyboard touchstrip. You won’t find any smooth Volca-like action here. You can feel each key as an individual button as you slide your finger over the ribbon, and it doesn’t feel that pleasant. That said, this is probably not designed to be used for performance - you’d plug in a proper keyboard if you wanted to play this synth live.

The AS-1 could be seen as an upgrade to the Mopho and, like its bright yellow forebear, it’s solidly built, too.

More info: Pioneer DJ and Dave Smith have announced the Toraiz AS-1 monophonic analogue synth