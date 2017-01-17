NAMM 2017: Percussa's Synthor System 8 is the digital modular system that does away with wires

You can mount the Engine above the Remote using aluminium rack ears.

NAMM 2017: Percussa, creator of the unique Audiocubes controller blocks, has launched the Synthor System 8 hardware synth, which it's calling a "powerful hardware digital modular synthesis system".

This enables users to patch synthesis modules and tweak parameters and modulation signals wirelessly. The system comprises the Percussa Engine, a hardware module that takes care of the synthesis; a control surface and wireless base station known as the Percussa Remote; and eight latest-generation Audiocubes that serve as wireless modular controllers.

As you can see in the renders, it's possible to mount the Engine above the Remote using aluminium rack ears. The two elements are designed to integrate seamlessly, with Engine running the Synthor synthesis software and being expandable (via SD card) with additional synthesis modules and features. There are also sampling capabilities.

In terms of specs, Engine offers a quad-core Cortex-A17 1.8GHz processor running Linux Kernel v4, and features 64-bit parallel DSP processing and a 1600x480-pixel wide format full colour LVDS display. There's audio and MIDI I/O, too.

We're hoping to find out more - including a price and availability details - later this week. In the meantime, keep your eye on the Percussa website.