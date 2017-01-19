NAMM 2017: Pioneer DJ and Dave Smith have announced the Toraiz AS-1 monophonic analogue synth

NAMM 2017: Pioneer DJ and Dave Smith Instruments took their first collaborative steps together on the Toraiz SP-16 sampler, which featured a DSI analogue filter. Now the two companies have come up with the Toraiz AS-1, a monophonic analogue synth that's based on the analogue circuitry found in Dave Smith's Prophet-6.
This offers a pair of voltage-controlled oscillators, two voltage-controlled filters, and two envelope generators. There's also a voltage-controlled amplifier and an LFO. Control is via a touchpad-style keyboard and slider, and there's a scale mode and an arpeggiator. Grooves can be sequenced over 64 steps, though if you want to create more complex patterns you can hook the AS-1 up to the aforementioned SP-16.
The Toraiz AS-1 comes with 495 presets and 495 user programs while the Dual FX engine features seven effects. Six of these come directly from the Prophet-6, and there's also a brand-new digital distortion.
In keeping with Pioneer's DJ heritage, it looks like there's a strong emphasis on performance and tweaking here. The control set certainly looks intuitive, and there's a bright OLED display.
Expect to see the Toraiz AS-1 in March priced at EURO 549. Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website.
Pioneer DJ Toraiz AS-1 features
- True analog sound from Dave Smith Instruments' Prophet-6
- Two voltage-controlled oscillators
- Two voltage-controlled filters
- Two envelope generators
- Voltage-controlled amplifier and low-frequency oscillator
- Full programmability with 495 presets, 495 user programs and Quick Program
- Dual FX engine with seven FX (six from the Dave Smith Instruments Prophet-6 synth)
- Touchpad-style keyboard and slider
- Scale Mode
- Arpeggiator
- 64-step sequencer with Sequence Lock
- Bright OLED display
- Easy connection to a PC/Mac or an external MIDI device
- Robust metal chassis