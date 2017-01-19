NAMM 2017: Pioneer DJ and Dave Smith have announced the Toraiz AS-1 monophonic analogue synth

NAMM 2017: Pioneer DJ and Dave Smith Instruments took their first collaborative steps together on the Toraiz SP-16 sampler, which featured a DSI analogue filter. Now the two companies have come up with the Toraiz AS-1, a monophonic analogue synth that's based on the analogue circuitry found in Dave Smith's Prophet-6.

This offers a pair of voltage-controlled oscillators, two voltage-controlled filters, and two envelope generators. There's also a voltage-controlled amplifier and an LFO. Control is via a touchpad-style keyboard and slider, and there's a scale mode and an arpeggiator. Grooves can be sequenced over 64 steps, though if you want to create more complex patterns you can hook the AS-1 up to the aforementioned SP-16.

The Toraiz AS-1 comes with 495 presets and 495 user programs while the Dual FX engine features seven effects. Six of these come directly from the Prophet-6, and there's also a brand-new digital distortion.

In keeping with Pioneer's DJ heritage, it looks like there's a strong emphasis on performance and tweaking here. The control set certainly looks intuitive, and there's a bright OLED display.

Expect to see the Toraiz AS-1 in March priced at EURO 549. Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website.

Pioneer DJ Toraiz AS-1 features