NAMM 2017: Elektron's Digitakt is a digital "beatmaking powerhouse"

NAMM 2017: Elektron knows a thing or two about drum machines, so we've got high hopes for Digitakt, the compact new beatmaking hardware that it's just announced.
Powered by a digital sound engine, this promises an "astounding" feature set that will enable you to create everything from "four-on-the floor workouts to polyrhythmic excursions". There's also sampling, a sequencer that's tailored to live use, and MIDI I/O. The buttons are backlit and the screen is OLED.
There's not much more information at this stage, but we want to get hands-on ASAP. Expect the Digitakt to land in spring - price to be confirmed.
Elektron Digitakt features
- 8 internal audio tracks
- 8 dedicated MIDI tracks
- 1 × Multi-mode filter per audio track
- 1 × Assignable LFO per track
- Delay and Reverb send FX
- Sampling capability
- 64 MB sample memory
- 1 GB +Drive storage
- 2 × ¼" input & 2 × ¼" balanced output
- 1 × High Speed USB 2.0 port
- MIDI IN, OUT and THRU ports
- Overbridge support