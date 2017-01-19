NAMM 2017: Elektron's Digitakt is a digital "beatmaking powerhouse"

We can't wait to hear how this thing sounds.

NAMM 2017: Elektron knows a thing or two about drum machines, so we've got high hopes for Digitakt, the compact new beatmaking hardware that it's just announced.

Powered by a digital sound engine, this promises an "astounding" feature set that will enable you to create everything from "four-on-the floor workouts to polyrhythmic excursions". There's also sampling, a sequencer that's tailored to live use, and MIDI I/O. The buttons are backlit and the screen is OLED.

There's not much more information at this stage, but we want to get hands-on ASAP. Expect the Digitakt to land in spring - price to be confirmed.

Elektron Digitakt features