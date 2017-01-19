More

NAMM 2017: Elektron's Digitakt is a digital "beatmaking powerhouse"

The Swedish manufacturer moves away from analogue

We can't wait to hear how this thing sounds.
NAMM 2017: Elektron knows a thing or two about drum machines, so we've got high hopes for Digitakt, the compact new beatmaking hardware that it's just announced.

Powered by a digital sound engine, this promises an "astounding" feature set that will enable you to create everything from "four-on-the floor workouts to polyrhythmic excursions". There's also sampling, a sequencer that's tailored to live use, and MIDI I/O. The buttons are backlit and the screen is OLED.

There's not much more information at this stage, but we want to get hands-on ASAP. Expect the Digitakt to land in spring - price to be confirmed.

Elektron Digitakt features

  • 8 internal audio tracks
  • 8 dedicated MIDI tracks
  • 1 × Multi-mode filter per audio track
  • 1 × Assignable LFO per track
  • Delay and Reverb send FX
  • Sampling capability
  • 64 MB sample memory
  • 1 GB +Drive storage
  • 2 × ¼" input & 2 × ¼" balanced output
  • 1 × High Speed USB 2.0 port
  • MIDI IN, OUT and THRU ports
  • Overbridge support