Elektron's Analog Heat can "enhance or destroy" your audio

Elektron's Analog range already covers synths and drums, and with Analog Heat, the company is adding a 'sound processor' to the family. Designed to both enhance and destroy your audio, this features eight different analogue stereo distortion circuits, a stereo analogue multimode filter and a stereo analogue EQ.

Each of the distortion circuits is designed to complement the others; they're said to enable you to apply everything from tape-like saturation to more extreme grit. As well as the filter and EQ, you also get an assignable envelope and an assignable LFO that can be used to create rhythmic effects.

Although it's a standalone unit, Elektron is keen to stress that, thanks to its Overbridge technology, Analog Heat can be used as a VST/AU plugin, giving you the option of applying analogue processing to tracks in your DAW. Handily, it also operates as a 2-in/2-out audio interface.

You can find out more in the video above and on the Elektron website. Analog Heat will be released in the Autumn priced at £679/$749/€799.