The 8 best monitors of 2015

The ballot box has been closed and all the votes counted in Future Music’s Gear of the Year Reader Poll 2015.

We can finally reveal the best monitors of 2015, as voted for by you.

Our verdict

“Akai has delivered a set of monitors that offer plenty of bang for the buck and look good too.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Akai RPM800

BUY: Akai RPM800 currently available from:

UK: Thomann | Gear4Music

US: Full Compass