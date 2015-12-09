The 8 best monitors of 2015
8. Akai RPM800
The ballot box has been closed and all the votes counted in Future Music’s Gear of the Year Reader Poll 2015.
We can finally reveal the best monitors of 2015, as voted for by you.
Our verdict
“Akai has delivered a set of monitors that offer plenty of bang for the buck and look good too.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai RPM800
BUY: Akai RPM800 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
7. MunroSonic EGG 100
Our verdict
“Stunning visually and sonically, the Egg 100 package isn't cheap, but sets the bar for compact near fields.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MunroSonic EGG 100
BUY: MunroSonic EGG 100 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
6. Pioneer RM-05
Our verdict
“With robust construction, a punchy, upfront sound and useful correction EQ, the RM-05 is a solid monitor.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer RM-05
BUY: Pioneer RM-05 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
5. MunroSonic EGG 150
Our verdict
“These are serious contenders for the best monitors in their price range, and perhaps even beyond.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MunroSonic EGG 150
BUY: MunroSonic EGG 150 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
4. Mackie CR3
Our verdict
“With powerful, detailed sounds and great value for money, the CR3s might surprise you.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mackie CR3
BUY: Mackie CR3 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
3. M-Audio BX5 Carbon
Our verdict
“Compact, solid and surprisingly loud, this is an ideal affordable monitor for smaller spaces.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio BX5 Carbon
BUY: M-Audio BX5 Carbon currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
2. Fluid Audio FX8
Our verdict
“Nearfield coaxial monitors with 8-inch bass drivers for under £300 - the FX8s are great value.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fluid Audio FX8
BUY: Fluid Audio FX8 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
1. Genelec 8000 Series SAM system
Our verdict
“Genelec's all in one monitoring package offers all you need for monitoring nirvana.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Genelec 8000 Series SAM system
Want to know more?
Read more about your favourite producers, DJs and gear every month in Future Music magazine, available in all good newsagents and in print and digital from myfavouritemagazines.