Summer NAMM 2011: Alesis shows TwoTrack portable audio recorder

PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, the world's leading manufacturer of professional audio recording equipment and studio electronics, introduces the TwoTrack portable audio recorder. Alesis will unveil the TwoTrack at Booth #400 at the 2011 Summer NAMM show from July 21st- 23rd in Nashville, TN.

Using the Alesis TwoTrack is the easiest way to conduct audio recording in studio-quality, stereo sound in almost any setting. Featuring convenient, dedicated-function controls and an easy-to-read, backlit LCD, users can easily carry the TwoTrack in a pocket, gig bag, stick bag, or virtually any other case. The TwoTrack runs on just one AA battery for hours of operation and saves recordings to its internal 128MB memory or to a micro SD or SDHC card up to 8GB (sold separately).



TwoTrack is perfect for capturing songwriting sessions, rehearsals or performances. At the end of the session, users will have a 16-bit, 44.1 stereo wav file, or an MP3 at up to 192kbps that can easily be transferred to a computer via the TwoTrack's high speed USB 2.0 output. The TwoTrack's dual cardioid condenser microphones are configured in an XY configuration that provides excellent spatial imaging, giving users two tracks of audio that can be edited in virtually any music software.

Beyond music applications, the TwoTrack is great for all audio recording such as interviews, business meetings, speeches, nature sounds, lectures, or even notes to self.Users can mount the TwoTrack on a standard camera tripod, the optional Alesis Mic Stand Adapter or the Alesis Table Stand Tripod.

The TwoTrack portable audio recorder also features a convenient mic/line input for external mono or stereo sources and can even be mounted on compatible video cameras to greatly enhance the sound of video. Auto and manual gain controls and a red LED signal-clip indicator make it easy to adjust and monitor levels.

"The TwoTrack is an ultra-compact, convenient, affordable way to get clear, stereo recordings without the complications of separate microphones, cables and mixers," said Dan Radin, Alesis Product Manager.

The TwoTrack audio recorder will be available from musical instrument and pro audio retailers in Q3, 2011. It has a U.S. Retail Price of $99.00 and an estimated street price of $79.00.

