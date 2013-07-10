Save up to £1,400 with Point Blank's 10% Diploma Discount!

International music production school Point Blank have launched a very special discount offer on ALL of their diploma courses for a limited time. For July only, you can save up to £1,400 with a 10% discount on any of the diplomas they offer! Be quick though, there are only 20 places up for grabs.

Simply enter this discount code: 10%DIPDISCOUNT into the enrolment page of the Diploma of your choice and your course fees will be automatically discounted by 10%. If you would like to speak to a Course Advisor about the right Diploma for you, or to visit the school in person for a studio tour, please contact us on advice@pointblanklondon.com or call 0207 729 4884. International students please call 0044 207 729 4884.

This year Point Blank has seen visits from some of the world's biggest electronic music artists including Goldie, Andy C, Carl Craig and lots more, plus a constant flow of new students all contributing to their ever-growing musical community - many of whom go on to great things, including Orlando Sheppard from Arthur Beatrice who took the Music Production and Sound Engineering Diploma and Music Business courses.

Orlando and his band have been featured in NME's Radar section, Clash Magazine and Radio 1 (with Rob da Bank) and they have supported groups such as Metronomy, The Antlers, Beach House and The Vaccines. You too could follow in Orlando's footsteps simply by signing up to one of Point Blank's many diploma courses.