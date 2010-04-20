Red Dog Music announces Unique Beats v2.0 - electronic music making festival

PRESS RELEASE: Following 2009's sell-out event, Red Dog Music has announced it will be presenting a second one day festival of electronic music to take place at the Roxy Art House in Edinburgh on Saturday 24th April 2010.

Taking place on 3 floors of a converted church, Unique Beats v2.0 is a day-long festival dedicated to promoting all forms of electronic music-making. The event is conceived, promoted and run by Red Dog Music, Edinburgh's friendliest, most forward-thinking musical equipment retailer.

On-stage clinics will be running throughout the day, with a wide range of manufacturers of cutting-edge products displaying and demonstrating their wares via interactive displays, combined with live appearances throughout the day and evening from over 30 local, national and international electronic music and electronica acts.

Exhibitors confirmed so far include Ableton, Akai, Alesis, Boss, Cakewalk, Carillon, Digidesign, Korg, Livid Instruments, M-Audio, Moog, Nord, Novation, Propellerhead, Roland, and Yamaha.

Acts confirmed include Anchorsong, Bit Basic, Engine 7, Frog Pocket, LeKtroiD, The Amazing Rolo, Tokyo Knife Attack, and more.

As well as being informed and entertained, attendees will benefit from exclusive deals on gear, and all those who attend the workshops will be entered into a prize draw to win over £1,000 worth of equipment, including a Moog Theremin, a copy of Ableton Live, a Novation Launchpad controller and more to be confirmed.

A limited number of tickets are available at only £7, giving full access to all stages and workshops for the whole day and evening (12pm - 1am). Tickets will cost £10 on the door.

To book tickets, go to: http://uniquebeats2.eventbrite.com/

For more information, contact: info@uniquebeats.co.uk or alex@reddogmusic.co.uk

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Unique Beats

