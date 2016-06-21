Orchestral Percussion comes to Miroslav Philharmonik 2 and SampleTank 3

IK Multimedia has announced a new Orchestral Percussion pack for Miroslav Philharmonik 2 and SampleTank 3.
Following on from the successful Cinematic Percussion pack, IK Multimedia has once again enlisted the help of renowned drummer and percussionist Greg Ellis to record a wide variety of instruments - from symphonic chau gongs to piatti cymbals.
As with his previous drum pack, all the orchestral percussion was recorded at Ellis's Hollywood studio for pristine quality audio.
The pack includes a total of 1,822 samples, 411 audio loops, 102 MIDI patterns and 48 instruments. all totalling 3GB of content.
Orchestral Percussion is available now for €99. More information can be found on the IK Multimedia website.
Orchestral Percussion full instrument content list
23 playable instruments
- Orchestral Percussion Menu
- Timpani Med Mallet
- Timpani Soft Mallet
- Timpani Hard Mallet
- Timpani Soft Stack
- Timpani Hard Stack
- Timpani Deep Stack
- Timpani Rolls mp
- Timpani Rolls f
- Timpani Crescendos
- Timpani Crescendos Release
- Gran Cassa
- Orchestral Snare Drums
- Symphonic Gongs
- Piatti 20-inch
- Piatti 14-inch
- Bell Tree Glisses
- Orchestral Sleighbells
- Orchestral Tambourines
- Orchestral Castanets
- Orchestral Ratchet
- Triangles Keyed Release
- Triangles Release+Mute
25 loop instruments
- Largo Const Kit 1 60bpm
- Largo Const Kit 2 60bpm
- Largo Timpani 60bpm
- Largo Snare 60bpm
- Largo Sleigh-Tamb-Cast 60bpm
- Moderato Const Kit 1 84bpm
- Moderato Const Kit 2 84bpm
- Moderato Timpani 84bpm
- Moderato Snare 84bpm
- Moderato Sleigh-Tamb-Cast 84bpm
- Allegretto Const Kit 1 100bpm
- Allegretto Const Kit 2 100bpm
- Allegretto Timpani 100bpm
- Allegretto Snare 100bpm
- Allegretto Sleigh-Tamb-Cast 100bpm
- Allegro Const Kit 1 120bpm
- Allegro Const Kit 2 120bpm
- Allegro Timpani 120bpm
- Allegro Snare 120bpm
- Allegro Sleigh-Tamb-Cast 120bpm
- Vivace Const Kit 1 144bpm
- Vivace Const Kit 2 144bpm
- Vivace Timpani 144bpm
- Vivace Snare 144bpm
- Vivace Sleigh-Tamb-Cast 144bpm