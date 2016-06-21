Orchestral Percussion comes to Miroslav Philharmonik 2 and SampleTank 3

IK Multimedia has announced a new Orchestral Percussion pack for Miroslav Philharmonik 2 and SampleTank 3.

Following on from the successful Cinematic Percussion pack, IK Multimedia has once again enlisted the help of renowned drummer and percussionist Greg Ellis to record a wide variety of instruments - from symphonic chau gongs to piatti cymbals.

As with his previous drum pack, all the orchestral percussion was recorded at Ellis's Hollywood studio for pristine quality audio.

The pack includes a total of 1,822 samples, 411 audio loops, 102 MIDI patterns and 48 instruments. all totalling 3GB of content.

Orchestral Percussion is available now for €99. More information can be found on the IK Multimedia website.

Orchestral Percussion full instrument content list

23 playable instruments

Orchestral Percussion Menu

Timpani Med Mallet

Timpani Soft Mallet

Timpani Hard Mallet

Timpani Soft Stack

Timpani Hard Stack

Timpani Deep Stack

Timpani Rolls mp

Timpani Rolls f

Timpani Crescendos

Timpani Crescendos Release

Gran Cassa

Orchestral Snare Drums

Symphonic Gongs

Piatti 20-inch

Piatti 14-inch

Bell Tree Glisses

Orchestral Sleighbells

Orchestral Tambourines

Orchestral Castanets

Orchestral Ratchet

Triangles Keyed Release

Triangles Release+Mute

25 loop instruments