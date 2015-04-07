Operatic vocals at your fingertips with The Alto

Voice of Rapture: The Alto is a new Native Instruments Kontakt library that aims to put operatic vocals at your DAW's disposal.

Featuring true legato, playable chromatic articulations, and various melodic elements - including vowel, hum, whistle, Latin and French - with tempo-synch, key transposing and phrase building, Soundiron's new library is built on the formidable vocal punch of bonafide opera diva Kindra Scharich.

You can see and hear the 6.3 GB library in action in the video, above, and it's available at an introductory price of $89 until 13 April, when you'll need to pay $119.