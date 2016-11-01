Novation Circuit 1.4 update brings new samples, patches and sessions

Novation has announced the latest update to Circuit that introduces several user-requested features, and brings all-new sessions, samples and synth patches.

Polyrhythmic drum patterns are now possible, so you can now set the length of your drum patterns individually to create cross-rhythms and pattern variations.

Read more: Novation SL MkIII

Also available in the update is the Instant Pattern Switch function, which allows you to jump to patterns instantly and combine with automation for glitchy drum fills and beat repeats.

The Session Colour Select feature is now available from the unit, so you'll be able to change your Session colour when saving.

Circuit 1.4 also introduces an improved setup page with more versatile MIDI control, allowing separate transmit and receive settings for MIDI clock.

Last, but not least are the new Circuit Packs. Each pack contains all-new samples, synth patches and sessions to completely transform your groovebox.

To get these packs and the free firmware update for your Circuit, head over to the Components page.