New tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2016)

Our tech team has powered through a stellar selection of gear this month, tackling everything from plugins galore to Neat microphones and plenty in between.

Here we take a look back at all of the hi-tech reviews that were published on the site in January, starting with the Focusrite Clarett 2Pre.

MusicRadar's Verdict:

"Focusrite's attention to quality shines through with this relatively affordable, gorgeous-sounding, incredibly fast 10-in/4-out Thunderbolt interface.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Focusrite Clarett 2Pre

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)

