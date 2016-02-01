New tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2016)
Focusrite Clarett 2Pre
Our tech team has powered through a stellar selection of gear this month, tackling everything from plugins galore to Neat microphones and plenty in between.
Here we take a look back at all of the hi-tech reviews that were published on the site in January, starting with the Focusrite Clarett 2Pre.
MusicRadar's Verdict:
"Focusrite's attention to quality shines through with this relatively affordable, gorgeous-sounding, incredibly fast 10-in/4-out Thunderbolt interface.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focusrite Clarett 2Pre
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
BUY: Focusrite Clarett 2Pre currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
SampleScience SMROM
MusicRadar's Verdict:
"A great buy for chiptune fans, retro fetishists and anyone else with an interest in early console sounds.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SampleScience SMROM
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
XLN Audio Addictive Trigger
MusicRadar's Verdict:
"Sample-import gripes aside, Addictive Trigger makes replacing drum elements fast and simple, if not literally addictive.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XLN Audio Addictive Trigger
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
BUY: XLN Audio Addictive Trigger currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Sample Logic CinemorphX
MusicRadar's Verdict:
"CinemorphX is up there with Spectrasonics Omnisphere when it comes to grand sound design, and we can't think of a bigger compliment than that.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sample Logic CinemorphX
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
eMo D5 Dynamics
MusicRadar's Verdict:
"eMo D5 covers all dynamics bases with aplomb, from compression to de-essing, but at this price, you'd expect it to!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: eMo D5 Dynamics
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
BUY: eMo D5 Dynamics currently available from:
US: Full Compass
Sam Spacey Epica Bass
MusicRadar's Verdict:
"Epica Bass ably fulfils its straightforward remit and sounds lovely doing it.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sam Spacey Epica Bass
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Ableton Push 2
MusicRadar's Verdict:
"A massive improvement on Push 1, Push 2 is everything the original has always wanted to be, and more.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ableton Push 2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
BUY: Ableton Push 2 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Beatskillz That Thing
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”It falls short of its stated brief, and there's a whopping great filter bug, but this is still a fun and creative plugin at heart.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Beatskillz That Thing
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Joey Sturgis Tones Transify
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”A few niggles aside, Transify makes good on its promise of easy multiband transient shaping, and sounds great doing it.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joey Sturgis Tones Transify
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audio Thing Vinyl Strip
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”Much more than just a vinyl emulator, Vinyl Strip is one of the most interesting, versatile 'vintagiser' plugins we've used.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Thing Vinyl Strip
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Korg Minilogue
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”We're not sure how Korg has pulled this off for the price but the company has nailed it. The Minilogue even gives more expensive synths a serious run for their money, and is pretty much an essential purchase.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Minilogue
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Korg Minilogue currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Audio Technica ATH-R70x
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”A lovely balance of comfort and sound quality creates headphones that can help craft great mixes.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Technica ATH-R70x
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Audio Technica ATH-R70x currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Akai MPC Touch
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”It narrows the gap between the software and hardware, bringing a more tactile/integrated experience.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai MPC Touch
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Akai MPC Touch currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Waves DiGiGrid IOS
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”An impressively integrated hardware/software solution. Not cheap, but quality never is.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves DiGiGrid IOS
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Waves DiGiGrid IOS currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
WaveMachine Labs Auria Pro
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”Raises the iOS music making bar considerably. It's not perfect, but it is very impressive.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: WaveMachine Labs Auria Pro
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Neat Bumblebee
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”The Bumblebee not only looks ultra-cool – it's an excellent plug-in-and-play recording solution.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Neat Bumblebee
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Neat Bumblebee currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
US: Sweetwater
UAD Software v8.4 Plug-Ins
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”The H910 is enormously fun and the Marshall amps are capable of much more than axe-grinding.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD Software v8.4 Plug-Ins
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Steinberg Cubase 8.5
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”The 8.5 update comes highly recommended, and offers enough to warrant its price of entry.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubase 8.5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Steinberg Cubase 8.5 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Plug-In Alliance Lindell Bundle
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”A great set of emulations. They add colour, depth and punch but retain a great deal of finesse and detail.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Plug-In Alliance Lindell Bundle
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Arturia KeyLab 88
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”A top keyboard controller, and all those sounds make it one of the best synths on the market too.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia KeyLab 88
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Arturia KeyLab 88 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Neat King Bee
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”Quirky styling but a nice-sounding practical large diaphragm cardioid condenser suited to many tasks.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Neat King Bee
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Neat King Bee currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
US: Sweetwater
XLN Audio DS-10 Drum Shaper
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”DS-10 brings drum-specific transient shaping to your DAW, cleanly, simply and with excellent results.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XLN Audio DS-10 Drum Shaper
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
BUY: XLN Audio DS-10 Drum Shaper currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Moog Minifooger MF Flange
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”Yet another Minifooger that takes a standard effect and offers the user a whole range of new possibilities.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Minifooger MF Flange
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Moog Minifooger MF Flange currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
UVI Falcon
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”Capable of generating and processing a vast array of sounds, Falcon is a very big, powerful bird indeed – shame its included soundbank isn't similarly large, though.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI Falcon
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
BUY: UVI Falcon currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
PreSonus Studio 192
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”An enormous amount in a compact frame, with high-quality interfacing, software control and oodles of I/O.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PreSonus Studio 192
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: PreSonus Studio 192 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass