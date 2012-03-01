New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2012)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Although undeniably grimy and boasting an impressive Pattern Generator, Wobble feels limiting in many other areas.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SoniVox Wobble
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 175)
Cakewalk Sonar X1 Producer Expanded (£35)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Some powerful extra features at a great price, but some fundamentals should be included in all versions as standard.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cakewalk Sonar X1 Producer Expanded
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 175)
Magix Music Maker MX Premium (£90)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Music Maker's feature list is impressive, but in use it falls flat owing to numerous unresolved quirks and usability issues.”
2.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Magix Music Maker MX Premium
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 175)
Tascam iXZ (£69)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The iXZ isn't the only unit of its type, but at the time of writing, it is the best value.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tascam iXZ
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 224)
Madgarden Glitch Machine (£1.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Well worth a couple of quid, especially if you're of an esoteric or code-obsessed orientation.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Madgarden Glitch Machine
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 175)
Waves Bass Rider (£155)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A viable alternative to compression and gain automation for 'live' bass parts that saves time and sounds great.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves Bass Rider
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 175)
Cycling '74 Max 6 ($499)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Hard to learn but rewarding once you get it, Max 6 is equally adept at the processing and generating of video, audio and MIDI.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cycling '74 Max 6
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 175)
Sample Logic Fanfare (£250)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you can do without included MIDI articulation, Fanfare is a great source of high-quality brass sounds.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sample Logic Fanfare
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 175)
VIR2 Fractured (£100)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Fractured offers excellent value compared with similar libraries.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vir2 Fractured
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 175)
Tascam Portastudio for iPad (£1.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If a Tascam four-track was good enough for Bruce Springsteen to record Nebraska, it's certainly good enough for us to fumble around with.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tascam Portastudio for iPad
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 224)
Griffin Stompbox (£69)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great idea, waiting to be fully realised.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Griffin Stompbox
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 224)
Zoom H2N (£199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If surround sound and control over the stereo picture is important to you, you should seek it out.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom H2N
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 352)
Akai EIE Pro (£200)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With unique features and enhanced audio resolution, the EIE Pro is impressive at this price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai EIE Pro
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 250)
Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 (£120)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Scarlett offers quality audio and distinctive styling - a winning compact package.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focusrite Scarlett 2i2
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 250)
Moog Minitaur (£499)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A powerful, deep bass synth with a flexible future. Well priced and solid Moog build.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Minitaur
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 250)
Sound Radix Surfer EQ ($129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A really well-thought-out and innovative approach to EQ that gives us a new creative tool.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sound Radix Surfer EQ
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 250)
UAD Voice of God ($149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A unique tool that makes mix management of bass levels infinitely easier.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD-2/Little Labs Voice of God
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 250)
Steven Slate Drums Drums 4 Platinum (£199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent drum instrument with stunning sounds and plenty of scope for sonic manipulation.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steven Slate Drums 4 Platinum
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 250)
Vienna Symphonic Library MIR Pro (€795)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A stunning development in spatial placement that integrates seamlessly into any setup.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vienna MIR Pro
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 250)
Blue Microphones Icicle (£40)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A superb piece of kit.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Icicle
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 250)
