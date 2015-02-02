New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2015)

While all eyes might have been on the NAMM show this month, there's still been a tonne of great new software, keyboards, plugins, DAWS and other music tech gear reviewed in the pages of our sister magazines, Future Music and Computer Music.

All of the gear in this gallery was originally reviewed in Future Music or Computer Music and published on the site in the last month. Kicking things off it's the JZ Track from JZ Microphones...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"A versatile front-end for recording that both sounds good and is easy to use."

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: JZ Microphones JZ Track review

(Reviewed in Future Music issue 287)