New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2015)
JZ Microphones JZ Track
While all eyes might have been on the NAMM show this month, there's still been a tonne of great new software, keyboards, plugins, DAWS and other music tech gear reviewed in the pages of our sister magazines, Future Music and Computer Music.
All of the gear in this gallery was originally reviewed in Future Music or Computer Music and published on the site in the last month. Kicking things off it's the JZ Track from JZ Microphones...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A versatile front-end for recording that both sounds good and is easy to use."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JZ Microphones JZ Track review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 287)
Rob Papen Punch BD
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There's no doubting the quality and variety of kicks Punch BD can deliver for those prepared to get involved, though."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rob Papen Punch BD review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
BUY: Rob Papen Punch BD currently available from:
UK: Thomann
JZ Mics Vintage 11
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A large diaphragm condenser with a performance that makes it worth the extra outlay."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JZ Mics Vintage 11 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 287)
BUY: JZ Mics Vintage 11 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
Peavey ReValver 4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This massive reworking of the software offers improved usability, adjustability and sonic authenticity."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey ReValver 4 review
IK Multimedia American EQs
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Three classic API EQs with some welcome improvements. All are well worth the prices, though the P60G is at the bottom of our list."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia American EQs review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
AudioThing Valve Exciter
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Flawed but sounding quite lovely when handled correctly, Valve Exciter is characterful, effective and very affordable."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AudioThing Valve Exciter review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
Xfer Records Serum
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Serum needs to be immediately put at the very top of any synthesist's shopping list. It's insanely powerful and sounds phenomenal."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xfer Records Serum review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
MeldaProduction MPowerSynth
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It may not be much of a looker, but MPowerSynth is versatile, sonically superlative and worth every penny."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MPowerSynth review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
Sinevibes Molecule
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another tasty and affordable extreme processing plugin from Sinevibes, albeit one very much tailored for dirty electronica."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Molecule review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
Blue Cat Audio Plug'n Script
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Hard to get into for non-programmers, but rewarding for the dedicated, Plug'n Script is an interesting new tool for DIY audio."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Cat Audio Plug'n Script review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
AIR Music Technology The Riser
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While not as flexible as a 'proper' synth, The Riser makes creating FX more or less quick and painless."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AIR Music Technology The Riser review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
Steinberg Cubase Pro 8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Cubase Pro 8's innovative new features and smoother performance represent a further step forward for this superb DAW."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubase Pro 8 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 214)
BUY: Steinberg Cubase Pro 8 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Eventide UltraReverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Bring some of that legendary Eventide magic to your tracks with this beautiful sounding and hugely configurable reverb."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide UltraReverb review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
BUY: Eventide UltraReverb currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Sugar Bytes Egoist for iPad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One of the coolest, most platform-appropriate mini-DAWs on the App Store - a focused, fun and frequently inspirational mobile musical notepad."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes Egoist for iPad review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
Novation Audiohub 2x4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At this price, we highly recommend it as a versatile, reliable accompaniment to any laptop or iPad DJ setup."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation Audiohub 2x4 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
BUY: Novation Audiohub 2x4 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Sample Logic Xosphere
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Xosphere is well up to Sample Logic's usual high standards, making all manner of evocative noises, from delicate and beautiful to ground-shaking and terrifying."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sample Logic Xosphere review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
BUY: Sample Logic Xosphere currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
EastWest Hollywood Orchestral Percussion Gold
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"These are truly exceptional recordings that composers and soundtrack producers will get endless mileage out of."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EastWest Hollywood Orchestral Percussion Gold review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 213)
BUY: EastWest Hollywood Orchestral Percussion Gold currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Cytomic The Drop
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Drop's staggering wealth of functionality, sensible design and great price make it a no-brainer for any producer who uses filters."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cytomic The Drop review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 214)
Plugin Boutique VirtualCZ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fantastic emulation of the original synth, VirtualCZ makes a great buy for Casio fans and bargain hunters alike."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Plugin Boutique VirtualCZ review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 214)