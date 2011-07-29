New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2011)

The German software maker gives its sampler a major overhaul

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“ HALion 4 proves to be well worth the wait, though only time will tell if it can regain its status as a first-tier sampler.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: HALion 4

(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 168)

