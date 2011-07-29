New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2011)
Steinberg HALion 4 (£295)
Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We've collated the latest synths, plug-ins, interfaces, outboard gear, apps, controllers and other products to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Guitarist and Total Guitar's test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 167, Future Music issue 242, Guitarist issue 344 and Total Guitar issue 216 and published on MusicRadar throughout July.
Scroll on for this month's top picks and click through to read each product's full review. First up: Steinberg HALion 4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“ HALion 4 proves to be well worth the wait, though only time will tell if it can regain its status as a first-tier sampler.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HALion 4
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 168)
Audio Damage PanStation (£39)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Classic autopanning with new twists, and unrivalled at the price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage PanStation
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 168
Adobe Audition CS5.5 (£334)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Taken on its own terms, we'd mark Audition higher, but as an update, CS5.5 is a step back in some respects.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Adobe Audition CS5.5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 168)
Line 6 POD HD (£349)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For bedroom and studio use this is perfect, but if you mostly play live, other PODs could be better suited.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 POD HD
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 216)
Blip Interactive NanoStudio 1.2 (£10.49)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you're an electronic musician and you own an iOS device, there's no excuse for not buying NanoStudio.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NanoStudio 1.2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 168)
Zoom R8 (£250)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Hardware or software recording? The R8 offers both options for anyone wanting to make a start in recording.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom R8
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 344)
IK Multimedia Amplitube Custom Shop
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“When you add the flexibility that the Custom Shop offers to IK's established dedication to first-class digital tones and consider the great equipment that you get in the free download, this is a truly unmissable package.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia Amplitube Custom Shop
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 216)
Korg Pandora Mini (£95)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A diminutive but immensely practical pocket-sized practice tool for headphone use.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Pandora Mini
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 344)
Kush Audio UBK Fatso (£2278)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A sonic enhancement tool that will cast away the digital blues and leave your audio oh-so fat(so).
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kush Audio UBK Fatso
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 242)
Harrison Mixbus 2.0 ($219)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An analogue-sounding DAW with an easy-to-use mixer and a flexible audio routing structure.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Harrison Mixbus 2.0
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 242)
Sonnox Fraunhofer Pro-Codec £295
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A brilliantly designed plug-in that fulfils its, albeit specialist, brief in practically every way.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonnox Fraunhofer Pro-Codec
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 242)
Arturia Analog Experience: The Laboratory (£299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Analog Experience hybrid approach comes of age. Lab experiments recommended!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Analog Experience: The Laboratory
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 242)
Sonimus Satson $39
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For more advanced engineers looking to push their mixes up another notch, Satson is an attractive option.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonimus Satson
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 167)
Arturia Spark (£420)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great beat-making system and future updates should help the sound editing experience.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Spark
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 242)
FabFilter Pro-G £114
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Minor operational grumbles aside, Pro-G is a golden gate indeed. Anyone working with recorded material needs to try it.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Pro-G
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 168)
2CAudio Breeze ($150)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“2CAudio has hit another home run with this excellent workhorse reverb.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 2CAudio Breeze
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 167)
Mackie Onyx Blackbird (£415)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A very practical, versatile and high-quality choice for those looking for more than two I/O.!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mackie Onyx Blackbird
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 242)
Yamaha MOX 8 (£1576)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A versatile board, with great sounds. Let down by its stepping filter and unintuitive interface.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha MOX 8
(Reviewed inFuture Music magazine issue 242)
Scuffham Amps S-Gear ($90)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Blues hounds and classic rockers will be unable to suppress their urge to gurn when they clap ears on S-Gear's golden tones.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Scuffham Amps S-Gear
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 167)