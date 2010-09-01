New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2010)
Steinberg Nuendo 5 (£1,531)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, controllers, synths and mics to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music and Future Music’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 155, Future Music issue 230 and Guitarist issue 332, and published on MusicRadar throughout July, August and September.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Steinberg’s Nuendo 5.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A solid and attractive update that's light on pointless 'whizz bang' additions.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Nuendo 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 155)
Toontrack Beatstation (£80)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“More flexible than it seems at first look, Beatstation will appeal to those who want to create drum kits and grooves in a hurry.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Beatstation
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 155)
Wizdom Music MorphWiz (£5.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“MorphWiz turns your iPad into an expressive and playable electronic instrument.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wizdom Music MorphWiz
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 155)
4Pockets Aurora Sound Studio HD (£23.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A decent (if slightly expensive) option for anyone who wants to produce music on an iPad.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 4Pockets Aurora Sound Studio HD
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 155)
Waves HLS Channel (£232)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Another analogue-modelling triumph for Waves, though the EQ section is a little too close to the original for comfort.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves HLS Channel
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 155)
Waves PIE Compressor (£232)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A splendid-sounding compressor that adheres strictly to the original's spec.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves PIE Compressor
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 155)
NuGen Audio Monofilter 4 (€119)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Typical NuGen attention to detail makes Monofilter 4 a one-stop solution for monoising bass.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NuGen Audio Monofilter 4
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 155)
Cakewalk A-300 Pro (£210)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A well-designed, do-it-all controller keyboard that delivers that extra dash of Roland quality.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cakewalk A-300 Pro
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 155)
112dB Big Blue Limiter ($149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's slightly quirky, but Big Blue Limiter gives easy access to a range of warm and tasty tones.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 112dB Big Blue Limiter
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 155)
Vocalist Live 3 (£334)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you can sing and play, this will widen your sound considerably with harmony vocals.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vocalist Live 3
MeldaProduction MMultiBandChorus (€30)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Multiband chorus might sound crazy, but MeldaProduction have proved that the concept is sound with this great plug-in.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MMultiBandChorus
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 155)
MeldaProduction MMultiBandDistortion (€30)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Another multiband winner from MeldaProduction and, once again, it comes at a price that's hard to resist.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MMultiBandDistortion
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 155)
Yamaha CP1 (£4,501)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The technology combination impresses but, considering the price, it could have more features.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha CP1
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 230)
Novation Dicer (£79)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A clever little solution for DJs that puts the control buttons in just the right place.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation Dicer
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 230)
Thermionic Culture Little Bustard (£2,262)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A simple, well-designed summing mixer with a focus on clarity. Not cheap, but this kind of quality costs.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Thermionic Culture Little Bustard
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 230)
Pioneer DJM-2000 (£2,000)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The most comprehensive mixer available, but best when used in the full setup. Time to re-mortgage.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DJM-2000
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 230)
Adam Audio A3X Monitors (£398)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent speaker from Adam with a big, detailed sound that far exceeds its diminutive size.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Adam Audio A3X Monitors
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 230)
Apogee One (£161)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For those with modest input requirements, this is a high quality, simple-to-use package.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Apoee One
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 230)
Vermona Mono Lancet (€449)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A credible mono synth that's great sounding and easy to use, but faces competition from similar boxes.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vermona Mono Lancet
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 230)
Wallander Instruments Brass and Wind collections (from $399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Virtual reality comes of age - these are great libraries containing a fantastic range of sounds.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wallander Instruments Brass and Wind collections
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 230)
Vermona Kick Lancet (€265)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A limited but lovable analogue synth that provides kicks with serious attitude.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vermona Kick Lancet
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 230)
Telefunken Elektroakustik AR-51 (£1,522)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A classic smooth condenser with great all-round performance that lives up to the Telefunken name.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Telefunken Elektroakustik AR-51
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 230)
Solid State Logic X-Patch (£822)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great straightforward device that allows complex routing combos to be achieved simply and quickly.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Solid State Logic X-Patch
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 230)
