iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 1
New apps, rounded-up
When it comes to music software, there's currently no more vibrant or fast-moving platform than Apple's iOS. New tune-making, DAW-controlling and other producer-friendly apps are appearing on the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad every week, and they're getting better all the time.
About time, then, that MusicRadar ramped up its iOS coverage. As well as bringing you reviews of the most relevant apps, from now on we'll be wrapping up the new releases and software announcements in regular round-ups, of which this is the first.
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
MOTU DP Control App, Free
As its name suggests, this is a dedicated controller app for MOTU’s Digital Performer DAW. It works over WiFi and gives access to “the most important transport and mixer functions for tracking, mixing, and live performance”.
Allen & Heath iLive Tweak, Free
iLive Tweak has been developed to provide real-time mobile control of Allen & Heath’s iLive digital mixing range. It enables users to remotely browse and select channels on their iLive MixRack and adjust levels and mutes, PEQ, GEQ and delays.
NextSound Band Simulator, £9.49
Get the sound of a typical three-piece rock band on your Apple tablet. There are guitar, bass and drum generators and a sequencer that enables you to create songs by recording with them.
VirSyn iVoxel, TBC
This forthcoming app is both a voice-optimised synth and a vocoder. This means that you can use it as a real-time vocoder or as a ‘singing machine’ that uses recordings of your own voice or over 200 pre-recorded ‘voxels’.
Blip Interactive NanoStudio, £8.99
Combining sampling, sequencing, synthesis and mastering, this is one of the most complete music-making solutions that the iOS has to offer. If you want to try it out, you can download Mac and PC versions for free.
MuseAmo ImproVox, £4.99
Real-time pitch correction and 4-part harmonisation comes to iOS. Harmonies can be created and effects added using the two touchpads, and when it comes to correcting pitch, you can define the key and scale.
Hidenori Matsuoka Chord Note, £1.79
Described as a songwriter’s assistant, Chord Note finds suitable chords to match your melodies. That’s about it really, although we should point out that the new version (1.2) is said to come with a more reliable audio engine.
Oliver Grimm KotoTunings, £1.79
If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the Japanese Koto, this will help you out. It shows you 25 traditional tunings for the instrument and enables you to pick and play the strings.
TuneAround SongMaker, £1.19
iOS is home to some decidedly quirky music apps, and this is another one. Record some lyrics while playing a melody on the keyboard and SongMaker will create a tune in a genre of your choosing. Shall we all pack up and go home now?
