NAMM 2017: Roland doesn't have a new synth but it does have a new stage piano

NAMM 2017: Roland elected to launch several new products at CES earlier this month - the GO:KEYS and GO:PIANO keyboards, GO:MIXER and Rubix audio interfaces - so it's perhaps no surprise that new NAMM product is a little thin on the ground. The company has unveiled the latest addition to its RD stage piano series, though: the RD-2000.

This, we're assured, is Roland's most powerful stage piano yet. There are two sound engines; the first handles the acoustic piano, which is said to incorporate Roland's latest V-Piano technologies, and while the second powers an electric piano library that includes classic EPs from the 1970s, plus all-new recreations of the Roland RD-1000 and MKS-20 from the 1980s. You'll also find more than 1,100 ensemble sounds that cover multiple musical styles.

Read more: 2Box Drumit Three Module and Trigit Acoustic Triggers

You're offered an 88-note PHA-50 progressive hammer-action keyboard to play these sounds on - this features hybrid keys that are are constructed of both wood and moulded materials. There are also "extensive" controller features on the newly-designed interface.

There's a USB audio/MIDI interface built in, so you can integrate computer-based software instruments into your performances. In fact, users can control them with zones along with the internal sounds, and route their audio through the RD-2000. The main stereo outs are on XLR and 1/4-inch jacks, and there's also an assignable stereo sub output.

Find out more about the RD-2000 on the Roland website. A price and release date are still to be confirmed.