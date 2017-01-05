Roland aims to solve your audio I/O problem with its new Rubix interfaces

Roland has refreshed its line-up of USB audio interfaces by introducing the new Rubix range. This comprises three products, all of which are compatible with PC, Mac and iPad.

As you'd expect, the Rubix22 is a 2-in/2-out model, while the Rubix24 adds a couple of additional outputs and a built-in compressor/limiter. If you want another two inputs on top of that, you can choose the Rubix44.

Read more: Roland System 500 Series Modules

We're promised low noise from all of the interfaces, with support for audio resolutions up to 24-bit/192kHz. Indicators tell you whether you've got a good signal or an overloading input, while compact sizes and supposedly solid build quality means that the Rubixs should be equipped for life on the road.

Find out more below and on the Roland website. We're still awaiting prices and release dates.

Roland Rubix22 features

2-in/2-out USB audio interface

2 low-noise mic preamps with XLR combo jacks

Hi-Z input for guitar and other high impedance sources

MIDI In/Out ports

Extensively shielded, low-noise design

Sturdy and compact metal construction

Big, easy-to-read indicators show vital information

Low latency, class compliant drivers

Ground lifts for quiet operation in a variety of venues

Includes Ableton Live Lite

Roland Rubix24 features

2-in/4-out USB audio interface

2 low-noise mic preamps with XLR combo jacks

Hi-Z input for guitar and other high impedance sources

Hardware compressor/limiter

MIDI In/Out ports

Extensively shielded, low-noise design

Sturdy and compact metal construction

Big, easy-to-read indicators show vital information

Low latency, class compliant drivers

Ground lifts for quiet operation in a variety of venues

Includes Ableton Live Lite

Roland Rubix44 features