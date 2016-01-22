NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Roland's System-500 modules to be sold as a Complete Set

NAMM 2016: Roland has announced that you'll soon be able to buy all of its new System-500 modules and their companion case in what the company is calling (appropriately enough) the System-500 Complete Set.

As you probably know by now, the modules are inspired by Roland's classic System-700 and System-100M modular hardware. The Set includes the following:

Read more: Roland System 500 Series Modules

512 module with two voltage controlled oscillators featuring saw, sine and square waves

521 module with two voltage controlled filters featuring selectable high-pass filters

530 module with two voltage controlled amplifiers, each featuring multiple CV inputs

540 module with two ADSR envelopes and invertible LFO

572 module with classic phase shifter, delay, gate delay and LFO

The wood and metal case, meanwhile, can sit flat or be tilted, and the Complete Set also comes with some all-important patch cables.

Find out more on the Roland website. The System-500 will cost £1,600, though we don't yet know exactly when it'll be available.