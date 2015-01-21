NAMM 2015: Peavey unveils XR-S, XR-AT, PV and PV-AT mixers
Introduction
NAMM 2015: There are seven new additions to Peavey's mixer line-up on show at this year's NAMM, including the XR-S, XR-AT, PV and PV-AT ranges.
The XR-S is a portable, powered, eight-channel mixer with two 9-band graphic EQs, onboard effects and bluetooth and USB connectivity, plus an impressive 1000 watts RMS.
The XR-AT, meanwhile, adds an extra channel to the XR-S basis and, more notably, includes Antares Auto-Tune technology, meaning its much-vaunted pitch correction effects will now be available on the fly.
Starting with the compact PV 6 BT and ranging up to the eight-in/-out PV 14 BT, the PV series is a non-powered mixer range that focuses on quality preamps and built-in signal control (three-band EQ, compression, digital effects), plus bluetooth streaming, making them suitable for both live and recording uses.
Finally, as denoted by the appended 'AT', the PV-AT range builds on the PV 10 BT and and 14 BT, adding Antares' Auto-Tune capabilities to the top PV-BT models.
Browse the gallery to view the full press release and features list for the new gear.
Peavey XR-S Mixer
PRESS RELEASE: January 21, 2015, Meridian, MS — Peavey Electronics®, the industry’s most technology-driven audio equipment manufacturer, is proud to unveil the new XR®-S mixer. Originators of the modern top box mixer, Peavey now raises the bar for compact audio solutions with this powerful new design.
The XR-S powered mixer incorporates an 8-channel mixer and 1,000 Watts of power (1,500 Watts peak) into a feature-rich, conveniently sized package. This highly portable mixer is ideal for use in small to medium sized venues.
The XR-S comes equipped with on-board digital effects and cutting-edge features that are only available from Peavey, such as MidMorph® and FLS® (Feedback Locating System). Additionally, the mixer includes Peavey's exclusive KOSMOS® bass enhancement that adds low-end response and increases high-end clarity. The XR-S also features Bluetooth® wireless connectivity for audio playback from any Bluetooth-equipped smart device or USB "jump drive."
Other features include an assignable Main/Main or Main/Monitor power amplifier with four twist-lock combination outputs. An on-board LCD conveniently displays the MP3 file name and play information along with selected effects.
Featuring the rock-solid construction for which Peavey is known, plus a dual 9-band graphic EQs and a monitor send, the XR-S is the perfect sound reinforcement solution for audio professionals needing a highly reliable mixer in an economically sized package.
XR-S features:
- 1,000 Watts RMS, 1500 Watts peak
- Digital effects
- MidMorph EQ
- Dual 9-Band Main/Mon Graphic EQ
- FLS exclusive feedback detection circuit
- 3-Band EQ per channel
- USB MP3 Player
- 8 Combination XLR/1/4" inputs
- Footswitchable master mic mute
- Bluetooth® capability
- Subwoofer line output
- Effect to monitor return
- Monitor send
- Input pads
- Analog record output capability
- Front panel effects defeat
- Footswitchable effects defeat
- Individual signal and clip detection LEDs
- Line level monitor output
- Four twist lock outputs
- Optional rack mount kit available
- KOSMOS® bass enhancement
- Selectable Main/Main or Main/Monitor power amp modes
Peavey XR-AT Mixer
PRESS RELEASE: January 21, 2015, Meridian, MS — Award-winning audio equipment manufacturer Peavey Electronics® is proud to release the XR®-AT mixer. As the inventors of the modern powered mixer, Peavey sets a new standard in compact, powerful audio solutions with the new XR-AT.
The XR-AT powered mixer incorporates a 9-channel mixer and 1,000 Watts of power (1,500 Watts peak) into a unique, portable design. Plus, for the first time ever, the mixer includes the world famous Antares® Auto-Tune® pitch correction technology. This technology can literally help anyone sing in key and is used on professional recordings and live performances throughout the world.
Ideal for use in small to medium sized venues, the feature-packed XR-AT comes equipped with on-board digital effects and cutting-edge features that are only available from Peavey such as MidMorph® and FLS®– Peavey’s exclusive Feedback Locating System. Additionally, the mixer includes the Peavey-exclusive KOSMOS® bass enhancement that adds low-end response and increases high-end clarity. The XR-AT also features Bluetooth® wireless connectivity for audio playback from any Bluetooth- equipped smart device or USB “jump drive.”
Other features include an assignable Main/Main or Main/Monitor power amplifier with four twist-lock combination outputs. Plus, the on-board LCD conveniently displays the MP3 file name, play information, setup information for the Auto-Tune feature, and selected effects. Seven channels of compression allow users to dial in the perfect level regardless of the source, making the XR-AT highly adaptable in any live setting. Dual nine-band graphic EQs with FLS, monitor send and selectable EQ round out the features on this game-changing sound reinforcement solution.
XR-AT Mixer features:
- 1,000 Watts RMS, 1500 Watts peak power
- Digital effects
- Exclusive MidMorph EQ
- Dual 9-band main graphic EQs
- FLS® exclusive feedback detection circuit
- 7 channels with individual compression capability
- Antares Auto-Tune
- USB MP3 player
- 8 combination XLR/1/4" inputs
- Assignable stereo power amp
- KOSMOS® low-frequency enhancement
- Bluetooth® capability
- Subwoofer line output
- Effect to monitor return control
- Monitor send on mic channels
- Input pads
- Analog record output capability
Peavey PV Series Mixing Consoles
PRESS RELEASE: January 21, 2015, Meridian, MS — Peavey Electronics® is pleased to introduce the next level in world-class non-powered mixer performance: the all-new PV® series mixing consoles. Equipped with Peavey's reference-quality mic preamps that spec in at an incredible 0.0007% THD, the PV series mixers are excellent for live or recording applications.
The PV series mixers include up to 8 channels of reference-quality mic preamps, up to 8 direct outputs for recording, stereo channels, media channel with Bluetooth® wireless input, high quality digital effects, streaming USB out and MP3 playback via USB A input. Other features include Peavey's exclusive KOSMOS® audio enhancement, 48-volt phantom power, dual selectable control room outputs, 4 channels of compression, an on-board selectable guitar preamp, 3-band EQ per channel with bypass, channel mute buttons, aux send, signal clip indicators, and a stereo master LED meter bridge.
Features such as Bluetooth allow seamless connection to almost any "smart" device. Multiple direct outs per channel allow easy connection to most DAW interfaces for recording. In addition, the PV mixers can stream audio directly to a PC. MP3 playback is also available via USB A port and LCD display. All PV Series mixers also feature a tablet cradle to hold a smart device for convenient display and easy operation.
The PV series Listen feature allows the user to listen to individual channels via headphone or control room outputs and the EQ bypass allows the user to compare the EQ'd signal to the original signal with the push of a button. Multiple channels of compression keep signals with difficult levels under control, and Peavey's exclusive guitar-shape adjusts the EQ and preamp specifically for guitar. Hi pass filters on every channel remove unwanted rumble and noise, and balanced AUX and Master outputs ensure a clean noise free signal to your powered speakers or power amplifier.
PV 14 BT features:
- 8 combination XLR/1/4" mic preamps
- Stereo 1/4", RCA or 3.5mm input channel
- Bluetooth® wireless connectivity
- 3-band EQ on all channels
- 8 channels of Peavey's exclusive MidMorph®
- LED clip and signal present indication
- Individual channel mutes
- EQ bypass per channel
- On-board studio quality digital effects with individual channel control effects and playback LCD display
- One pre-fader AUX send
- Precision 60 mm faders
- Dual selectable control room outputs
- Global 48V phantom power
- Main stereo outputs with XLR/1/4" unbalanced and balanced connectors
- Rugged console design
- 4 channels of built-in compression
- Stereo pan control per channel
- On-board USB-A MP3 playback
- 8 channels of direct out
- KOSMOS® bass and treble enhancement
- Channel 13/14 stereo return/input
- Individual Listen/Solo function
- Stereo USB-B streaming audio in and out
- High quality master LED meter bridge
- Master mic mute
- Studio quality headphone output
- Peavey's exclusive on-board Hi Z guitar input
- New slim, low-profile design
- Convenient tablet cradle
PV® 10 BT features:
- 4 combination XLR/1/4" low noise mic preamps
- Stereo 1/4", RCA or 3.5mm input channel
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- 3-band EQ on all channels
- 4 channels of Peavey's exclusive MidMorph
- LED clip and signal present indication
- Individual channel mutes
- EQ bypass per channel
- On-board studio quality digital effects with individual channel control Effects and playback LCD display
- One pre-fader AUX send
- Precision 60 mm faders on master
- Dual selectable control room outputs
- Global 48V phantom power
- Main stereo outputs with 1/4" unbalanced and balanced XLR connectors
- Rugged console design
- 2 channels of built-in compression
- Stereo pan control per channel
- On-board USB-A MP3 playback
- 4 Channels of direct out
- KOSMOS® bass and treble enhancement
- Channel 9/10 stereo return/input
- Individual Listen/Solo function
- Stereo USB-B streaming audio in and out
- High quality master LED meter bridge
- Master mic mute
- Studio quality headphone output
- Peavey's exclusive on-board Hi Z guitar input
- New slim, low-profile design
- Convenient tablet cradle
PV® 6 BT/PV 6 features:
- 2 combination XLR/1/4” low noise mic preamps
- Stereo 1/4”, RCA or 3.5mm input channel
- BT model equipped with Bluetooth® wireless connectivity
- 3-band EQ on all channels
- 2 channels of Peavey’s exclusive MidMorph®
- LED clip and signal present indication
- EQ bypass per channel
- On-board studio quality digital effects with individual channel control
- Dual selectable control room outputs
- Global 48V phantom power
- 1/4” main stereo outputs
- Rugged console design
- Built-in compression
- Stereo pan control per channel
- 2 channels of direct out
- Stereo USB-B streaming audio in and out
- High quality master LED meter bridge
- Studio quality headphone output
- Peavey’s exclusive on-board Hi Z guitar input
- New slim, low-profile design
- Convenient tablet cradle
Peavey PV AT Series Mixers with Antares Auto-Tune
PRESS RELEASE: January 21, 2015, Meridian, MS — Peavey Electronics®, a worldwide leader in professional audio equipment, proudly introduces the PV® 14 AT and PV® 10 AT series mixers.
The PV AT series mixers are equipped with Antares® Auto-Tune® pitch correction, a technology that can literally help anyone sing in key and is used on professional recordings and live performances throughout the world. This technology is incorporated directly into a complete and powerful portable mixing solution, ensuring that your audience will experience perfectly tuned vocals to complement the crystal-clear audio of the mixer.
Features such as Bluetooth® allow seamless connection to almost any "smart" device. Multiple direct outs per channel allow easy connection to most DAW interfaces for recording. In addition, these mixers can stream audio directly to a PC. MP3 playback is also available via USB A port and LCD display.
With a slim, low-profile design, PV AT series mixers are ideal in small to mid-size venues. Key features include 4 channels of Antares Auto-Tune, 8 channels of reference-quality mic preamps, 8 direct outputs for recording, Bluetooth wireless input, and built-in digital effects with LCD display. These all-new mixers will provide years of hassle-free operation.
PV 14 AT / PV 10 AT Mixer features:
- 4 Channels of Antares Auto-Tune
- 8 Channels of reference-quality mic preamps
- 8 Direct outputs for recording
- Bluetooth wireless input
- Built-in digital effects with LCD display
- USB to PC for recording and playback
- MP3 playback via USB A input
- KOSMOS® audio enhancement
- Global 48 volt phantom power
- Dual selectable control room outputs
- 4 channels of compression
- High impedance guitar preamp
- 3 -band EQ per channel with bypass
- Channel mute buttons
- LED clip, signal, mute indication
- Master level LED meter bridge
- Precision 60mm faders on input channels and stereo master outputs
- New slim, low-profile design
- Convenient tablet cradle
