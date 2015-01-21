NAMM 2015: Peavey unveils XR-S, XR-AT, PV and PV-AT mixers

NAMM 2015: There are seven new additions to Peavey's mixer line-up on show at this year's NAMM, including the XR-S, XR-AT, PV and PV-AT ranges.

The XR-S is a portable, powered, eight-channel mixer with two 9-band graphic EQs, onboard effects and bluetooth and USB connectivity, plus an impressive 1000 watts RMS.

The XR-AT, meanwhile, adds an extra channel to the XR-S basis and, more notably, includes Antares Auto-Tune technology, meaning its much-vaunted pitch correction effects will now be available on the fly.

Starting with the compact PV 6 BT and ranging up to the eight-in/-out PV 14 BT, the PV series is a non-powered mixer range that focuses on quality preamps and built-in signal control (three-band EQ, compression, digital effects), plus bluetooth streaming, making them suitable for both live and recording uses.

Finally, as denoted by the appended 'AT', the PV-AT range builds on the PV 10 BT and and 14 BT, adding Antares' Auto-Tune capabilities to the top PV-BT models.

