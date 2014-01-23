NAMM 2014: M-Audio announces M-Track Eight

The M-Audio claims the M-Track Eight "has the best-quality microphone preamps on the market for the cost"

M-Audio M-Track Eight press release

Ideal for recording groups, entire drum kits, or any multi-mic arrangement, M-Track Eight combines a practical design with professional features and includes Pro Tools® Express.

Cumberland, R.I. (January 23, 2014) - Adding to the M-Track interface line, which includes M- Track, M-Track Plus, and M-Track Quad, M-Audio has now announced M-Track Eight, an eight-channel, 24-bit USB audio interface designed for expanded recording capabilities with an ultra- low-noise signal path, 112 dB signal-to-noise ratio, and zero-latency monitoring. M-Track Eight will include Avid® Pro Tools Express with an iLok® USB key.

"The M-Track line is all about equipping recording musicians at every level with professional capability," said JC Sutherland, M-Audio Product Manager.

"It has the best-quality microphone preamps on the market for the cost and it comes with Pro Tools, so, right away, musicians are equipped with pro-level hardware and software."

M-Track Eight has 24-bit / 96 kHz (max.) digital audio for recording audio higher than CD quality and, as its name implies, M-Track Eight includes eight XLR+1/4-inch combo inputs to accommodate any source.

All inputs are combo jacks with mic/line auto-sensing capabilities, and Channels 1 and 2 add an instrument level switch in addition to being front-facing, which allows for easy access when the unit is rack-mounted. Two banks of 48V phantom power are onboard for use with condenser microphones.

Outputs include eight 1/4-inch TRS, two pairs of 1/4-inch monitor outputs with A/B control, and two 1/4-inch headphone outputs, which are switchable between Outputs 1 and 2 or 3 and 4. M-Track Eight is class-compliant with Mac and a driver is included for PC.

Features:

Eight-Channel USB Audio Interface

High-headroom mic preamps; up to 24-bit/96 kHz resolution

8 XLR+1/4″ combo inputs with individual metering

Auto- level switching (7, 8) and selectable phantom power

Dual headphone outs plus dedicated control room outputs

8 Balanced 1/4″ outputs ; USB/Analog Direct balance control

Avid® Pro Tools® Express and AIR Ignite included

M-Audio will exhibit M-Track Eight for the first time in Hall A, Booth 6700 at the 2014 NAMM Show, January 23-26 in Anaheim, California. For more information, visit m-audio.com/WNAMM2014.