NAMM 2013: Korg Kaossilator Pro+ unveiled

NAMM 2013: Korg has announced that an updated version of its Kaossiolator Pro instrument is on the way.

The Kaossilator Pro+ is, once again, a phrase synth/loop recorder, but comes with new sounds, including additional drum programs.

Expect to see it in May at a price that's yet to be confirmed. Find out more below or on the Korg website.

Korg Kaossilator Pro+ official information

A synthesizer that lets you perform and create multi-layered music in any style -with just the touch of a finger.

The Kaossilator series was the forerunner of unique instruments that made it easy for anyone to play musical melodies and phrases. The KAOSSILATOR PRO, which appeared in 2010, was an updated model featuring a rich variety of sounds and loop recording functionality that made it not merely a live performance instrument, but also a track-making tool.

2013 brings us to the upgraded The KAOSSILATOR PRO+. With additional new sound programs and drum sounds The KAOSSILATOR PRO+ has been supercharged to offer even more variety and exploration.

Highlights:

Freely playable synthesizer; simply touch the touchpad to play notes and manipulate sounds in real time

A total of 250 sound programs (including drum program) cover a wide range of styles, including 62 new programs

Loop Recording function allows intuitive performance and recording, and 4 infinitely stackable loop banks are available

Numerous functions for unlimited performance possibilities

Scale/Key settings make it easy for anyone to perform with no wrong notes

Note Range function lets you specify the horizontal pitch range of the touchpad

Gate Arpeggiator function allows you to easily control phrases with the slider

Pad LEDs ensure excellent visibility even in the dark

USB MIDI allows use as a powerful MIDI controller

Store recorded loop data and even externally -made .WAV files on an SD/SDHC card

Dedicated editor software for centralized management of sample data and settings

Compatible with the Kaossilator 2

A Freely Playable Synthesizer

The unique interface allows musical melodies and phrases to be played with ease by simply stroking, tapping, or rubbing the touchpad. Horizontal motions control the pitch; vertical motions control aspects of the tone, such as filter cutoff, feedback, or modulation depth.

The intuitive design and flexibility of the touchpad allows users who are not keyboard players to perform easily. Users can create performances that are rich with tonal changes that could not be produced on a conventional keyboard instrument.

A total of 250 sound programs

The KAOSSILATOR PRO+ is packed with the cutting-edge synth sounds that you have come to expect from Korg. There are 50 additional programs in the KAOSSILATOR PRO+, bringing the total program count to 250

62 of these sounds are drawn directly from current musical genres, including familiar and extremely useful leads, and synth basses, along with sound effects for DJ use. Of particular note are the 26 drum sounds that have been especially enhanced. Updated drum PCM includes sounds from the acclaimed Wavedrum percussion synth for even greater performance variety.

With just a single KAOSSILATOR PRO+ you can perform hip-hop, chiptune, house, dubstep, new disco, electro, reggaeton, drum 'n' bass, plus international styles such as rock and bossa nova. or create your own genre!

Loop Recording function allows intuitive performance and track making

Loop Recording can be set for up to four measures (16 beats.) Performances on the KAOSSILATOR PRO+ can be recorded into any of the four onboard internal Loop Recorder Banks. By adding (overdubbing) additional sounds one at a time, you can create amazing looped phrases that range from minimal to fully orchestrated. The four banks can be combined for virtually infinite performance possibilities. Each of the four loop banks can be muted or un-muted, its volume adjusted, and its loop length changed, making live performance easy for anyone.

The KAOSSILATOR PRO+ provides line inputs and a mic input to allow for the recording of external audio sources as well. This makes it easy to add a vocal, or audio from any external device to any loop phrase created on the KAOSSILATOR PRO+.

Unlimited performance possibilities

Musical Scale, Key, and Note Range help create musical performances

Even if you've never played a musical instrument, the KAOSSILATOR PRO+'s Key and Scale features ensure that the notes being played will match the song being performed. Use the Key setting to specify the musical key or "root." Choose any of 35 scales, ranging from popular scales such as chromatic, major pentatonic, and minor blues, as well as unusual scales such as Spanish, Ryukyu, and Raga. By using both the Key and Scale settings to match the song, you can play perfect solos without a single wrong note. In addition, the Note Range allows you to specify the range of playable pitches. You can set this to a narrow range to ensure that melodies will be played accurately as you intend, or to an extremely wide range to allow unexpectedly dynamic and unconventional phrases to emerge.

The Gate Arpeggiator function lets you control phrases with complete freedom.

The built-in gate arpeggiator patterns can automatically generate phrases and beats by simply moving a finger across the touchpad. Use the slider to change the gate time and gate speed in real time for cool performances.

Pad LEDs ensure excellent visibility even in the dark.

The pad LEDs light up along the path of your finger, letting you play without difficulty even on a dimly lit stage. The four loop recording LEDs have been changed to a more intuitively obvious illumination pattern than on the Kaossilator Pro, and now light red during recording and green during playback.

Highly expandable: USB MIDI, SD/SDHC card support, and dedicated editor software

With MIDI IN/OUT jacks and a USB port, it's easy to control external MIDI devices. Loop data and user settings such as programs can be stored on an SD/SDHC card. There's also the KAOSSILATOR PRO+ Editor* which provides librarian functionality for your loop data as well as a MIDI assignment editor.

* Runs on Microsoft Windows XP (SP3 or later) / Vista (SP2 or later) / 7 (SP1 or later) / 8, and on Mac OS X 10.5 or later.

*This will be available for download free of charge from the Korg website.

Plays nicely together with Kaossilator 2

Data you recorded on the KAOSSILATOR PRO+ can be exported for use with the Kaossilator 2, and data recorded on the Kaossilator 2 can be loaded by the KAOSSILATOR PRO+, sharing the BPM and other settings. The possibilities are endless; sophisticated performance data from the KAOSSILATOR PRO+ can be loaded into the Kaossilator 2 and taken with you, or Kaossilator 2 performance data you recorded elsewhere can be brought back for use on the KAOSSILATOR PRO+.

* Interoperability will be enabled by a system update for the Kaossilator 2. The system update is expected to be available in February 2013.