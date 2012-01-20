NAMM 2012: Line 6 announces StageScape M20d 'smart' live mixer

NAMM 2012: It turns out that Line 6's big reveal at NAMM doesn't concern digital amp modelling, as is often the case, but live sound. Sitting right at the heart of things is the StageScape M30d digital mixer, which gives you a touchscreen visual mixing environment and is stuffed with DSP.

Line 6, Inc. (NAMM room 212A/B) introduces StageScape™ M20d, the world's first smart mixer for live sound.

Featuring a groundbreaking touchscreen visual mixing environment, StageScape M20d streamlines and accelerates the process of getting great live sound in an intuitive, complete solution that inspires great performances. Massive DSP power delivers comprehensive professional audio processing on every channel including multi-band feedback suppression. Multi-channel recording, remote control capabilities via one or more iPad® devices and pristine audio quality make the StageScape M20d an ideal mixing solution for a wide variety of live sound applications.

"For musicians who take care of their own live sound, getting great results consistently can be a time-consuming and frustrating experience - particularly when they want to be focused on performing," said Simon Jones, vice president of new market development at Line 6. "StageScape M20d answers those challenges by reinventing mixer workflow to better empower musicians to dial in a great mix with speed and ease. With a smart design to dramatically reduce setup time, intuitive touchscreen control that simplifies complex mixing tasks, and premium mic pre's and effects to ensure the best sound quality, StageScape M20d will deliver great sound in a range of situations."

A groundbreaking visual mixing system replaces the traditional mixer channel strip with intuitive touchscreen control. In Perform Mode, a graphic display of the stage setup uses icons to represent each performer or input. Colour-coded encoders provide immediate access to level control. A single touch on a performer's icon gives access to all parameters relating to that channel, from basic tweaks through deep effects editing.

The audio signal chain can be controlled via an innovative X-Y tweak pad. Drag a finger toward common sound descriptors like "bright" or "dark" and multiple parameters adjust simultaneously to achieve that sound. Deep Edit mode gives more experienced operators access to every effect parameter via a familiar plug-in style interface.

StageScape M20d streamlines setup with auto-sensing mic and line inputs and outputs that can detect when a connection is made and automatically configure the channel gain, EQ, effects and routing.

A host of recording options are also available. StageScape M20d provides multi-channel recording in high-resolution, 24-bit WAV files to SD card, USB drive or direct to computer, enabling musicians to easily capture every rehearsal and performance.

Taking full advantage of Line 6 audio processing expertise, StageScape M20d features professional-grade effects on every channel, including fully parametric EQs, multi-band compressors, feedback suppression, and more. In addition, four master stereo effects engines are available, comprising studio quality reverbs, delays and a vocal doubler. A wide range of channel presets covering everything from individual drum settings to lead vocals allow musicians to configure appropriate channel effects quickly.

Using one or more iPad® devices with StageScape M20d gives musicians control of the mixer from any location. This makes it possible to set individual monitor mixes from the stage or adjust the front-of-house mix from any location inside the venue.

Equipped with the L6 LINK™ digital networking protocol, StageScape M20d allows complete PA systems of any scale to be easily configured and controlled. Connect StageScape M20d to L6 LINK enabled StageSource speakers and the system automatically configures stereo signals and effects, sets individual component levels and adjusts individual speaker performance.

When connected via L6 LINK, StageScape M20d and StageSource speakers are capable of unparalleled power and flexibility. Together they redefine the typical mixer-speaker paradigm to introduce a smarter live sound experience in which the live rig is a complete, intelligent eco-system rather than merely a linear combination of components.

Intelligence is built into every aspect of StageScape M20d. From auto-sensing inputs that configure channel DSP processing strips, to professionally crafted audio processing presets, to innovative touchscreen-based multi-parameter effects control, StageScape M20d provides the fastest path to great live sound. StageScape is ideal for a wide range of live sound applications from performing musicians and bands, through to fixed installation in clubs, houses of worship or corporate event venues.

Inputs/Outputs

12 high-performance, digitally controlled, auto-sensing mic/line inputs

4 additional auto-sensing line inputs

2 digital streaming inputs direct from computer, USB drive or SD card

Stereo line inputs for integrating MP3 players or other sound sources

4 auto-sensing monitor outputs on balanced XLR connectors

2 auto-sensing main outputs on balanced XLR connectors

L6 LINK multi-channel digital networking for integrating L6 LINK enabled speaker systems

Control

7-inch full-colour touchscreen visual mixing environment

Remote control capability via one or more iPad® or iPad® 2 devices via an optional USB WiFi adapter

Recording

Multi-channel recording to computer, USB drive or SD card

Quick-capture recording to internal memory for sound check

Processing

Internal 32-bit floating point audio processing

Massive DSP power provides parametric EQs, dynamic EQs, compressors, multi-band compressors, gates, delays, limiters and more

Multi-band feedback suppression on every mic input

4 stereo master effects engines including reverbs, delays and vocal doubler

Virtually unlimited I/O setups, scenes, and channel processing presets.

Learn more at http://line6.com/stagescape.