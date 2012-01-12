NAMM 2012: Akai MPC Studio announced

Akai MPC Studio
Akai MPC Studio side
Akai MPC Studio software
NAMM 2012: Following its first massive NAMM 2012 announcement - the Akai MPC Renaissance - the company has unveiled another music production controller in the MPC family.
Made from brushed aluminium the MPC Studio has the usual 4x4 spread of MPC pads and also sports the familiar rotary controls of the other MPC products. Hook it up to your Mac or PC with the included MPC software installed and get 64 track sequencing VST support and more. All from a front end controller that's around an inch thick.
We'll be grabbing some video and getting extra info on this unit at the NAMM 2012 show next week. but for now, here are some extra specs below.
Akai MPC Studio product details
MPC Studio offers the most streamlined MPC experience yet. At under one-inch thin, with low-profile controls and a brushed aluminum body, it's made to move. MPC Studio merges real MPC pads, iconic workflow, and the same MPC Software used by MPC Renaissance to give you a fully integrated portable production solution.
Welcome to production anywhere. The world is now your studio.
Product Features
MPC Studio Hardware
- Fuses legendary MPC production with the processing power of your computer
- Compact design is less than 1" thin and fits easily into a laptop bag
- MPC SOFTWARE for Mac & PC with 64-track sequencing capability
- 16 backlit genuine MPC pads, legendary MPC workflow & MPC Swing
- USB-powered with low-profile knobs and brushed aluminum body
- Large LCD screen allows you to make tracks without having to look at your computer
- Four touch-sensitive knobs provide enhanced MPC software control
MPC Software
- 64-track sequencing capability
- Massive 6GB+ sound library, including all of the sounds of the classic MPC3000
- Instant mapping and real-time adjustment of VST plug-ins
- Record each track as an MPC drum program, Keygroup program or VST plug-in
- Works alone as your main DAW or works seamlessly with your current studio as a VST/AU/RTAS plugin
- Supports WAV, MP3, AIFF, REX and SND
- Supports samples and sequences from any MPC ever made
- Mac and PC-compatible