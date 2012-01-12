NAMM 2012: Akai MPC Studio announced

Image 1 of 3 Built with a brushed aluminium casing Akai MPC Studio Image 2 of 3 Around one-inch thick, the Akai is extremely portable Akai MPC Studio side Image 3 of 3 Mac & PC compatible Akai MPC Studio software

NAMM 2012: Following its first massive NAMM 2012 announcement - the Akai MPC Renaissance - the company has unveiled another music production controller in the MPC family.

Made from brushed aluminium the MPC Studio has the usual 4x4 spread of MPC pads and also sports the familiar rotary controls of the other MPC products. Hook it up to your Mac or PC with the included MPC software installed and get 64 track sequencing VST support and more. All from a front end controller that's around an inch thick.

We'll be grabbing some video and getting extra info on this unit at the NAMM 2012 show next week. but for now, here are some extra specs below.

www.akaipro.com

Akai MPC Studio product details

MPC Studio offers the most streamlined MPC experience yet. At under one-inch thin, with low-profile controls and a brushed aluminum body, it's made to move. MPC Studio merges real MPC pads, iconic workflow, and the same MPC Software used by MPC Renaissance to give you a fully integrated portable production solution.

Welcome to production anywhere. The world is now your studio.

Product Features

MPC Studio Hardware

Fuses legendary MPC production with the processing power of your computer

Compact design is less than 1" thin and fits easily into a laptop bag

MPC SOFTWARE for Mac & PC with 64-track sequencing capability

16 backlit genuine MPC pads, legendary MPC workflow & MPC Swing

USB-powered with low-profile knobs and brushed aluminum body

Large LCD screen allows you to make tracks without having to look at your computer

Four touch-sensitive knobs provide enhanced MPC software control

MPC Software