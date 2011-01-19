NAMM 2011: Tascam DP-03 8-track digital Portastudio

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: TASCAM, the company that invented home recording, is back with the new DP-03 8-track Digital Portastudio. The DP-03 records two tracks at a time at CD quality to affordable SD/SDHC cards, using XLR microphone preamps or a pair of built-in condenser microphones. Mixing features like reverb and EQ are accessed using dedicated knobs for simple operation. When a production is finished, it can be transferred to computer over USB 2.0 or burned to CD using an internal drive.

A pair of inputs can be routed to any tracks, providing condenser microphones with phantom power when required. The DP-03 inputs also include 1/4" line and instrument level switches for recording sources like drum machines, guitar and bass. A tuner and metronome are built in for assembling polished performances. Once recorded, tracks can be bounced and edited.

Like the DP-02 before it, the DP-03 uses an array of dedicated controls for mixing, combined with a simple menu interface for editing and other features. New mastering effects like EQ and multiband compression have been added for radio-ready masters. With so much power in a compact package, the DP-03 makes recording affordable, portable and fun.

Features:

8-track Digital Portastudio with CD Burner

Records to SD/SDHC Card media

Import audio tracks from CD

Built-in stereo condenser microphone

Two XLR microphone inputs with phantom power

1/4" stereo line inputs

Switchable instrument-level input for guitar/bass direct recording

Multi-band mastering effects

2-band EQ per track

Internal reverb processor with dedicated send per track

Chromatic Tuner and Metronome

Track editing, autopunch and bounce features

Optional RC-3F footswitch offers three switches for punch-in and transport operation

Compact and lightweight

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Tascam

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter