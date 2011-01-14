NAMM 2011: Roland unveils BK-7m backing module

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is pleased to announce the new BK-7m, a portable backing module that can connect to any MIDI-compatible instrument, such as a keyboard, digital piano, or digital accordion.

With hundreds of accompaniment styles, high-quality sounds, and an easy-to-use interface, the BK-7m is the perfect companion for any entertainer.

Equipped with a sophisticated SSC sound engine, the BK-7m includes 128-voice polyphony, with over 1,000 sounds and 57 drum kits, some of which include Roland's acclaimed SuperNATURAL technology.

The BK-7m also includes over 400 accompaniment arrangement styles in 10 different rhythm families, allowing for a broad range of music styles. Each accompaniment style has four variations that can be accessed with the touch of a button, each assigning the most suitable tones and effects to the real-time parts depending on the selected musical style.

The BK-7m is also a multimedia player. Backing tracks in SMF, KAR, MP3, and WAV format can be accessed easily from the USB memory key input, and audio can also be instantly recorded in WAV format to a USB memory key.

For easy connectivity to any external MIDI compatible keyboard or controller, the BK-7m includes a MIDI wizard, so performers can plug in their MIDI device and start playing right away. The BK-7m also includes a composite video output so the audience or musician can follow lyrics and chord symbols while an SMF or KAR song is being played.

