NAMM 2011: Korg PS60 makes its debut

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Korg is showing the PS60 Performance Synthesizer, a new breed of "live-music oriented" keyboard instrument.

Designed for gigging and soon-to-be-gigging musicians, the PS60 delivers premium sounds and professional effects in an easy-to-use performance package. Lightweight, stylish and compact, it travels comfortably from home, to rehearsal, to centre stage.

The PS60 keeps the needs of the on-stage musician front and centre, offering dedicated control over the most essential functions, and a new approach to immediate sound selection. The intuitive, realtime controls, along with the sounds themselves, were created with the performer in mind, and have been optimised for the unique challenges and immediacy of playing live.

Focused on the fundamental sounds for keyboard playing, the PS60 delivers 440 spot-on sounds created using Korg's EDS-i (Enhanced Definition Synthesis - integrated) sound engine. The sounds are organised into six Categories: Piano, Electric Piano, Organ, Strings, Brass and Synth. Each category offers dedicated controls, making it easy to find just the right sound.

The intuitive interface allows the performer to instantly layer up to six sounds, or make split settings at the touch of a button, creating sophisticated keyboard textures with ease. Up to 20 split/layered Performance settings can be created and saved for instant recall.

Any of 63 effects - including dynamics-type effects and amp modelling powered by Korg's proprietary REMS technology - can be assigned to an individual sound using one of the five insert effects. In addition, two master effects can be applied to the overall sound: a modulation-style effect offering four effect types, and a reverb/delay effect also with four effect types. A three-band EQ adds the final touch. The master effects and final EQ are selected and modified via dedicated hardware controls.

The PS60 uses Korg's expressive new Natural Touch keyboard, providing 61 full size semi-weighted keys to accommodate both the piano player and synthesist alike. Additional performance controls include a four-way joystick, octave up/down and transpose buttons, and a pair of footswitch/footpedal inputs for hands-free operation.

Sounds can be edited in greater detail by using the free PS60 Editor software. The PS60 can hold 512 Programs (440 are preloaded) and 20 Performance Settings (splits, layers, etc.). The Plug-In Editor offers all the same features, and allows the PS60 to be used as a plug-in synth from within any VST, Audio Units or RTAS-format DAW software system. As a librarian program, the software allows users to build up an enormous stash of sounds that have been created on a computer.

