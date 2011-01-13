NAMM 2011: Crown releases Powered By Crown app

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Underscoring the comprehensive integration value of its long-term commitment to a standards-based Ethernet backbone for its amplifier lineup, Crown Audio today announced the addition of the "Powered By Crown" iPad/iPhone App, designed to provide users with enhanced control and configuration of its amplifiers.

The new application can be deployed to control and monitor amplifiers by setting the basic control panels on an amplifier or handle a complete setup through Harman HiQnet™ System Architect™.

The new application benefits both touring professionals and integrators, as it can be used to control numerous lines of Crown amplifiers including I-Tech, I-Tech HD, CTs, and Macro Tech I Series amplifiers. Users can instantly connect by plugging their amplifiers into a wireless router.

The app can be deployed on two, four and eight channel amplifiers. Users can now create a custom control panel in HiQnet System Architect, save it and directly import it onto the app using iTunes. Sound engineers now also have full capability to setup, troubleshoot, and monitor systems remotely.

"Building amplifiers that can operate on an Ethernet network provides us with unlimited expansion opportunities and the addition of an iPad application couples our industry-leading amplifier technology with control and monitoring capabilities that make system control infinitely simpler," stated Marc Kellom, Director, Marketing for Crown.

A strategic long-term commitment to Ethernet by Crown means that users have access to everything that is based on the technology. Its speed, price point, superior reliability, and wide deployment as a fundamental make it the best choice for enhancing the capabilities of amplifiers on a network.

Inputs, routing, load monitoring, metering, thermal conditions and levels are all controllable through the app. Crown's unique commitment to Ethernet technology for cost efficiency and seamless integration makes this application simple to deploy and make it possible for both legacy and future Crown products to offer the same compatibility with the iPad/iPhone application.

This application will also be compatible with the iPod Touch and is now available on Apple's iTunes store.

