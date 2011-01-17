NAMM 2011: Audio-Technica introduces ATW-CHG2 recharging station

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Audio-Technica offers the ATW-CHG2 Two-Bay Recharging Station for its new 2000 Series wireless transmitters. This versatile unit charges ATW-T220a handheld transmitters and/or ATW-T210a UniPak® transmitters (in any combination). Batteries are charged within the transmitters.

The ATW-CHG2 has many protective features to preserve the integrity of the transmitters. A built-in safety feature monitors cell voltage and automatically turns off the unit if problems are detected.

The unit will also automatically shut off if damaged or alkaline (non-rechargeable) batteries are installed. Maintenance charging prevents battery self-discharge until the transmitter is removed from the charger. Two AA 2000 mAh Ni-MH rechargeable batteries are included.

Other recent enhancements to the 2000 Series include the addition of a second operating frequency band for more flexibility and increased number of simultaneous usages (Band I: 487.125 to 506.600 MHz). The transmitters' designs have also been updated with charging contacts.

Additionally, a two-position switch on the receiver turns on/off the 12V AC antenna power for use with powered antennas or other in-line RF devices and accessories.

