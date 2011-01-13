NAMM 2011: Alesis announces DMPhones

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment and studio electronics, announces DMPhones sound isolating headphones.

One of the benefits of electronic drumsets is the ability to practice quietly by using headphones. Having headphones that can accurately reproduce the high frequencies of cymbals, the deep thud of a kick drum sound and everything in between is essential. The DMPhones are great sounding headphones designed for studio and electronic drummers. They employ a comfortable, closed-cup design for great isolation from outside noise so drummers won't have to crank the volume up to 11. Drummers can pound away at their pads and still keep the volume at a healthy level.

Read more: Alesis Strike Pro kit

"DMPhones are designed with the electronic drummer in mind, " said Dan Radin, Product Manager, Alesis. "DMPhones provide focused, isolating sound and extreme comfort even during hours of use."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Alesis

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter