NAMM 2010: SSL announces X-Patch

PRESS RELEASE: Solid State Logic, the world's leading manufacturer of professional digital and analogue consoles, is proud to announce the release of X-Patch at the 2010 Winter NAMM Show, Booth 6907, Hall A at the Anaheim Convention Center from January 14 to 17.

X-Patch is designed to deliver the flexibility of plug-in style routing to boutique analogue processing. Developed from technology at the heart of SSL's acclaimed Matrix console, X-Patch provides a 16x16 SuperAnalogue™ routing matrix that can be Ethernet controlled remotely from a standard computer. SSL's Logictivity™ Remote Studio Browser application provides Set-up, Configuration and Preset Storage and makes the X-Patch the perfect tool to incorporate analogue processing into any production studio environment. X-Patch can function as a simple 'X-Y Router' or as a 'Matrix' to create complex processing chains. This allows for analogue processing to be built into favorite processing chains and then easily placed into signal paths, for example, favorite Mic Pre, EQ and Dynamics processors recalled as the perfect vocal chain at a single stroke. In a studio environment, X-Patch speeds up workflow and aids creativity by reducing the constant physical re-patching required when using only a patch bay for routing. Up to six X-Patch units can be controlled in parallel from a single instance of the X-Patch Logictivity Browser software.

X-Patch is also a powerful stage or studio live performance tool for guitarists. Once configured, X-Patch can operate independently of the Studio Browser application and host computer and has MIDI connections. Connection of a standard MIDI Foot Controller to X-Patch creates a versatile stand alone analogue routing/switching system for on-stage boutique instrument processing, or amplifier selection at a fraction of the cost of comparable professional on stage effects selection systems.

Key Features

- Inserts analogue processors into production workflow like plug-ins

- Suited to studio production and live performance applications

- Insert 'chains' can be created, saved and recalled

- Browser software controls routing and set up

- Ethernet connection to Mac or PC host computer

- 16 x 16 pure analogue routing matrix

- Rear panel audio connection via 4 x 25 way D-Sub's

- Front Panel XLR inputs and outputs for channels 1 and 2

- SSL SuperAnalogue™ transparent audio performance

- MIDI connectivity enables use of Programmable Foot controllers

- +4dB and -10dB operating levels facilitate use of guitar pedals etc

X-Patch will be available Spring 2010 priced $1,199 + Tax.

For more information, visit http://www.solid-state-logic.com

Information taken from official press release

