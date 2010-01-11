NAMM 2010: Allen & Heath launches multi-purpose mini mixers

Image 1 of 2 The ZED-10 is designed for live performance and studio use. Allen & Heath ZED-10 Image 2 of 2 The ZED-10FX also features an FX processor. Allen & Heath ZED-10FX

PRESS RELEASE: Allen & Heath has unveiled its smallest format mixers to date, the ZED-10 and ZED-10FX. Part of the ZED range of USB-equipped mixers for live performance, recording and production, the new additions are simple, ultra compact mixers built to a professional standard, which will suit a wide range of applications including solo artists, bands, schools, houses of worship and conference facilities.

ZED-10 and ZED-10FX feature two innovative ultra high impedance discrete Class A FET (Field Effect Transistor) inputs, which allow an instrument to be plugged directly into the mixer, emulating the valve/tube input circuitry commonly found on instrument combos or amplifiers. There is also a 26dB gain boost switch, which caters for instruments with very low output pickups.

The ZED-10 can also manage up to four microphones and two stereo sources with MP3 player compatibility, provides separate 2-track record outputs and a stereo playback input for 2-track replay or interval music from a CD player, XLR main stereo outputs with inserts, comprehensive monitoring with headphones and separate monitor speaker outputs, 48V microphone phantom power, and DI level switching for sub mixing. There is also a USB send and return for PC or Mac recording, playback and effects.

Equipped with a 3-band swept-mid EQ on mono inputs and a 2-band EQ on the stereo channels, the ZED-10 has a wealth of professional standard features including high gain low noise pre-amps, two aux sends (one pre and one post fade) for monitors and FX, and a separately switched stereo bus, which can be routed to from any channel creating a selective recording bus, monitoring bus or stereo clean feed output.

The ZED-10FX has the same feature set as the ZED-10, and in addition, has a built-in FX processor with TAP tempo delay settings and a 24 bit/48kHz conversion rate. The ZED-10FX uses digital effects algorithms derived from Allen & Heath's pro touring digital mixing system, ranging from classic reverbs and cascaded delay plus reverbs to shimmering flanger and chorus effects.

"Not only are the ZED mini mixers versatile for such a small console but they also offer Allen & Heath's top rate professional quality in both construction and sound. The vertical board construction and internal universal PSU are unique in products at this price point, putting the ZED-10FX and ZED-10 in a truly professional class of their own," comments designer, Mike Griffin.

