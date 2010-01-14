NAMM 2010: Akai iPK25 and APC20 in pictures
The SynthStation app boasts three different synths plus drum kits, built-in effects and filters, an arpeggiator and even an X/Y pad. It sounds surprisingly nice and althought there were some lag issues, the iPK25 is still at the prototype stage.
Estimated street price for the iPK25 is $99 and it'll ship from March. The SynthStation iPhone app will be on the Apple App Store later this month.