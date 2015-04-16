Musikmesse 2015: Universal Audio updates Apollo interface range

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Universal Audio has refreshed its range of Apollo interfaces, which now includes four models. The updated versions offer enhanced A/D and D/A conversion, new monitoring functions, and realtime UAD Processing.

An updated version of the existing Apollo 16 swaps the unit's brushed metal sheen for a sleek black look. It does its thing via 16 channels of DB 25 or AES/EBU input, and features a UAD-2 Quad processing chip. It connects via Thunderbolt 2, which is backwards-compatible with Thunderbolt. It'll set you back $2999.

The new Apollo 8 gives you four mic and four line inputs, the mic inputs being treated to Unison preamps. It's available with a Duo ($1999) or Quad ($2499) processor inside.

The Apollo 8p, meanwhile, swaps the four line inputs for additional XLR mic inputs, boosting the count of Unison preamps to eight. It's a Quad DSP unit, priced at $2999.

The Apollo FireWire is the 'old', silver-fronted Apollo by a different name, with a Quad processor but no Thunderbolt port. This provides four (Unison-enabled) mic inputs and eight line inputs, and it's $1999.

The Apollo 8 is being released right now, with the other three units following it up in a few months' time. Find out more on the Universal Audio website.