MUSIKMESSE 2014: There's been a lot of talk about the specs of Roland's Aira devices, but much less about how they might be used in real-world performance situations.

At Musikmesse, Roland is trying to address this, showing an Aira-based setup that also incorporates the classic TB-303 and SH-101 synths. All of this gear is locked together by the new Roland Sync Box - we're not sure if this is the official name for it - and, as you can see in the video above, being demoed by Nishi Kenichiro.

Read more: Roland TB-303 Software Bass Line