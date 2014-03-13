Musikmesse 2014 video: Elektron Overbridge offers computer integration for its Analog hardware

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Analogue sound and operation combined with the convenience of computer-based production is the dream ticket for many musicians, and that's what Elektron is shooting for with its new Overbridge technology.

Promising to "completely erase the line between analogue hardware and software plugin instruments," this is said to deliver "seamless DAW integration of analogue synthesizers and drum machines".

Of course, with Overbridge, the analogue hardware has to be Elektron's - Analog Four, Analog Keys and Analog Rytm will all support it - but if you have the requisite gear, you can have direct parameter access over USB and via a VST/AU plugin. This means DAW-based sound editing and sequencing.

What's more, Overbridge delivers bidirectional USB audio streaming, meaning that multiple Elektron machine voices can be sent to separate DAW tracks at 24-bit quality. You can also send audio from your computer for processing by an Analog device, then pipe it back to a new DAW track. You can also use each device as a multi-channel USB audio interface.

Finally, Overbridge offers total recall: any adjustments made either directly on the Elektron hardware or via the software plugin can be automatically recalled when loading a DAW project.

All of which sounds rather good - Overbridge will be part of a free OS update for the Analog machines that will be released in the fourth quarter of 2014. Keep an eye on the Elektron website for more.