Musikmesse 2014: M-Audio overhauls Keystation range

DAW control and software bundles on the way

MUSIKMESSE 2014: M-Audio has lifted the lid on its newly redesigned Keystation series of velocity-sensitive keyboard controllers.

The new models range from the Keystation Mini 32 (offering mini-keys, octave-shift and modulation buttons) up to the overhauled Keystation 88, which is a bit more grown-up and offers an impressive 88 full-sized keys, DAW control and a bundled version of SONiVox’s Eighty-Eight Ensemble Steinway emulation.

Expected in stores this summer, US street prices start at $49.99 for the Keystation Mini 32 and peak at $219.99 for the new Keystation 88.

Browse the gallery and take a look at the full press release below, or head to the official M-Audio site for more information.

M-Audio 2014 Keystation press release

Cumberland, RI, USA—March 11, 2014. M-Audio (m-audio.com), a premier manufacturer of keyboard controllers, introduces the updated Keystation keyboard series. Designed to be simple, powerful solutions for sequencing music and playing virtual instruments, the new Keystation series boasts even more functionality, a world-class virtual piano instrument, music production software and a sleek new colorway.

The four new Keystation models suit a wide range of musicians needing a pure, velocity-sensitive keyboard controller.

The Keystation Mini 32 features synth-action mini-keys, octave shift, and sustain and modulation buttons for the travelling musician or producer.

The Keystation 49, 61 and 88 offer an extended physical octave range and full-size keys–ideal for use with a digital audio workstation or in a live performance setup. Lightweight and durable, they travel with ease and compliment nearly any musician’s studio.

New for the Keystation 49, 61 and 88 are transport and directional controls for simple DAW operation without a mouse or trackpad. A 6.3mm (1/4-inch) sustain input jack is included on each for expressive performance capabilities.

Also included with the Keystation 49, 61 and 88 is a powerful software suite for creating music. The acclaimed Eighty-Eight Ensemble from SONiVOX lets you play one of the most sought after pianos in the world from the comfort of your Keystation keyboard. This powerful virtual instrument is an authentic capture of a 9-foot CD327 Steinway—meticulously recorded and expertly sampled. Ableton Live Lite, flexible music creation software, is included so you can create with professional flair right out of the box.

“There are legions of musicians that want the pure player experience that our Keystation line brings,” said JC Sutherland, M-Audio Product Manager. “By coupling an outstanding keybed with practical features and a professional software suite, we are enabling the creation of great music.”

The new M-Audio Keystation Mini 32, Keystation 49, Keystation 61 and Keystation 88 will be available in Summer 2014 with a $49.99, $99.99, $169.99 and $219.99 USD street price, respectively.