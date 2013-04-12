Musikmesse 2013: Stanton updates turntable cartridges

Image 1 of 2 TrackMaster V.3 cartridge TrackMaster V.3 cartridge Image 2 of 2 TrackMaster SM V.3 cartridge TrackMaster SM V.3 cartridge

MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Stanton®, part of the Gibson Pro Audio division and an industry leader in the design and manufacture of professional audio products for DJs, is pleased to announce that all future production of the industry-leading ST.150 and STR8.150 turntables will include new cartridges, the TrackMaster V.3 and SM V.3.

Attendees will be able to get in-person demonstrations of the new cartridges at Musikmesse 2013 (Hall 5.1, Stand B65). The new cartridges, which are among Stanton's top offerings, provide users with improved performance.

As part of this new offering, the Stanton ST.150 now includes the TrackMaster V.3 cartridge, which features high-output, low-cue burn and a four-coil pick up. These features make it perfect for any club or scratch performance, while its integrated design does not require a headshell. The Stanton STR8.150 will also now include the SM V.3 cartridge, which offers superior stereo imaging and the ability to align the cartridge on its included headshell. This alignment capability allows for improved tracking response.

"The new included cartridges offer a substantial upgrade to our bestselling professional turntables," says Gus Jursch, General Manager of Gibson Pro Audio, a division of the Gibson Guitar Corporation. "The Stanton ST.150 and STR8.150 turntables continue to deliver the level of performance today's DJs demand, and these new cartridge solutions will help to augment that further."

Suitable for digital vinyl systems, traditional vinyl mixing, archiving and home audio use, the Stanton 150 series turntables have everything today's DJs need and more. The Stanton ST.150, with a standard S-shaped tone arm, and the Stanton STR8.150, fitted with a "skip-proof" straight tone arm, offer durable construction designed to minimize feedback, an industry-leading torque motor—up to 4.5 Kgf-cm—and an ultra-stable platter and tone arm. They also provide such professional-grade features as key correction, reverse, up to 50% pitch adjustment and phono/line plus S/PDIF digital outputs.

Information on the Stanton TrackMaster V.3 and Stanton SM.V3 cartridges is available from the Stanton website now.